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IISc BS admissions 2026 open; check eligibility, selection process, deadline

The programme offers a limited number of seats across categories, with admission based on national-level entrance exams like JEE Advanced.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 09:57 IST
EducationIIScScienceCollegeadmissionJEE Advanced

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