<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iisc">Indian Institute of Science</a> (IISc), Bengaluru, has opened admissions for its Bachelor of Science (BS) programme for 2026-27 academic session, with applications open until Thursday, June 4, 2026.</p><p>The programme offers a limited number of seats across categories, with admission based on national-level entrance exams like JEE Advanced.</p><p><strong>Intake and seat details</strong></p><p>The total intake for the BS programme is 125 seats. These include:</p><ul><li><p>Indian Nationals: 100 seats</p></li><li><p>Supernumerary seats for women: 20 seats</p></li><li><p>Foreign Nationals: 5 seats</p></li></ul>.IIT admissions: JEE Advanced 2026 registration window extended till May 5.<p><strong>Who can apply?</strong></p><p>In order to be eligible for admission into IISc, the candidate must fulfil these criteria:</p><ul><li><p>Candidates must have completed or be appearing for their Class 12 (or equivalent) exam in 2024, 2025, or 2026.</p></li><li><p>They should have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics up to Class 12.</p></li><li><p>Applicants must have secured at least 60 per cent marks (first class) in their qualifying exam.</p></li><li><p>Students whose results are still awaited can also apply, but admission will be subject to meeting eligibility criteria.</p></li><li><p>Candidates must have passed Class 12 from a board recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE).</p></li><li><p>If a candidate has appeared more than once, the best performance will be considered</p></li><li><p>Only Class 12 marks will be taken into account (not Class 11 or cumulative scores)</p></li><li><p>For diploma or semester systems, final year or final semester marks will be considered</p></li></ul><p><strong>How are candidates selected?</strong></p><p>For Indian nationals and OCI (I) candidates, admission will be based on performance in either JEE Advanced 2026 or the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026.</p><p>For foreign nationals and OCI (F) candidates, selection can be through SAT or ACT scores followed by an interview, or through JEE Advanced 2026 or IAT 2026 based on rank.</p><p>Reservation will be implemented as per Government of India norms. Additionally, one supernumerary seat is reserved for candidates from Kashmiri migrants and related categories.</p>.QS Rankings 2026: IISc, IIM-B, MAHE among top performers from Karnataka.<p><strong>What applicants should note</strong></p><p>Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for the entrance exam they are applying through. Marks and documents submitted must follow the specified guidelines, as discrepancies could affect admission.</p><p>With a limited number of seats and multiple entry channels, applicants are advised to complete their applications well before the June 4 deadline.</p>