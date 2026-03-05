<p>The registrations for the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 started on Thursday (March 5) with the exam scheduled for June 7 this year.</p><p>The exams serve as an exclusive gateway for admissions to undergraduate programmes at the IISER across the country for the academic year 2026-27.</p><p>According to the official press release, candidates seeking admission to the seven IISER campuses will have to qualify through the IAT. Admissions will be determined solely on the basis of IAT scores, and not through the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), the press release clarified.</p><p>The test is conducted for admission to the five-year BS-MS programmes offered by the IISERs in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.</p><p>Candidates can submit applications through the official admission portal: <em><ins><a href="http://iiseradmission.com/">iiseradmission.com</a></ins>.</em> </p><p><strong>Eligibility criteria</strong></p><p>Students who passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2024, 2025 or 2026 with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks (55 per cent for reserved categories) are eligible to apply.</p><p>Applicants must have studied at least three subjects among Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics during their qualifying examination. Mathematics is mandatory for admission into certain programmes like Computational and Data Sciences. Candidates are advised to check the official brochure to check the eligibility requirement of specific courses.</p><p><strong>How to apply</strong></p><p>In order to apply for IISER IAT 2026, candidates can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website: <em><ins><a href="http://iiseradmission.com/">iiseradmission.com</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on ‘Apply for IAT 2026’ link</p></li><li><p>Register to generate a user ID and password</p></li><li><p>Fill in the application form</p></li><li><p>Upload required documents and complete the fee payment</p></li></ol><p>Applicants are advised to enter details carefully, as certain fields cannot be edited after submission.</p><p>The last day to apply for the test is April 13 and the admit cards are expected to be released by May 24. A help desk has also been set up to assist candidates during the admission process.</p>