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Homeeducation

IISER IAT 2026 results declared; counselling registration from July 2

The IAT was conducted on June 7, 2026, and serves as the exclusive gateway for admissions to IISER undergraduate programmes across the country.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 11:34 IST
EducationcounsellingResultsExamIISER

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