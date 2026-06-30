IISER IAT 2026 results declared; counselling registration from July 2

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/iiser">Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research</a> (IISER) have declared the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026, the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the IISERs for the 2026-27 academic year.</p><p>Candidates can now access their scorecards through the official admission portal, <em><ins><a href="http://iiseradmission.in/">iiseradmission.in</a></ins></em>, using their login credentials. The institutes have also released the final answer key alongside the results.</p><p>The IAT was conducted on June 7, 2026, and serves as the exclusive gateway for admissions to IISER undergraduate programmes across the country. Admissions to the seven IISER campuses will be based solely on IAT scores, and not on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scores.</p>.NEET-UG re-exam 2026 results expected 'soon', says NTA; 20 lakh await scores.<p><strong>How to check IISER IAT 2026 result</strong></p><p>Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official IISER admission portal at<em><ins><a href="http://iiseradmission.in/"> iiseradmission.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the IAT Result 2026 link</p></li><li><p>Log in using your registered credentials</p></li><li><p>View your result on the screen</p></li><li><p>Download and save the scorecard for future reference</p></li></ol><p><strong>Counselling registration from July 2</strong></p><p>Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination will now have to participate in the online counselling process for admission.</p><p>According to the official schedule, counselling registration will begin at 5:00 pm on July 2 and continue until 5:00 pm on July 9.</p><p>During this period, candidates must complete the online registration process and submit their preferences for institutes and programmes.</p><p>Admissions will be carried out based on multiple factors, including the candidate's IAT rank, category, institute and course preferences, seat availability, and the admission rules of the participating IISERs.</p><p>Candidates have been advised to complete all formalities within the stipulated deadline, as no applications will be accepted after the counselling window closes.</p>.Maharashtra to shift state exams online after TET 2026 paper leak; fresh exam date awaited.<p><strong>Programmes offered through IAT 2026</strong></p><p>Successful candidates will be eligible for admission to a range of undergraduate programmes offered by the IISERs, including:</p><ul><li><p>Five-year BS-MS dual degree programmes across all IISER campuses</p></li><li><p>Five-year BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences</p></li><li><p>Four-year BS in Economic Sciences at IISER Bhopal</p></li><li><p>Four-year BS in Economic and Statistical Sciences at IISER Tirupati</p></li><li><p>Four-year BTech programmes in Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and Data Science and Engineering at IISER Bhopal</p></li><li><p>Newly introduced majors in Geology and Environmental Sciences at IISER Mohali</p></li></ul>