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IIT admissions: JEE Advanced 2026 registration window extended till May 5

Candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2026 can complete their application on the official website before the revised deadline.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 06:25 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 06:25 IST
EducationIITJEE MainExamadmissionJEE Advanced

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