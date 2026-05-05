<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-institute-of-technology">Indian Institute of Technology </a>(IIT) Roorkee has extended the last date to register for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2026 to Tuesday, May 5.</p><p>Candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2026 can complete their application on the official website before the revised deadline.</p><p><strong>Who can apply?</strong></p><p>JEE Advanced is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), as well as other top institutions such as IISc.</p><p>To be eligible, candidates must:</p><ul><li><p>Have appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) for the first time in 2025 or 2026</p></li><li><p>Have studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects</p></li></ul><p>Candidates who have already secured admission to an IIT under JoSAA rules are not eligible to apply.</p><p>Applicants must also meet the age criteria. They should be born on or after October 1, 2001, with a five-year relaxation for SC, ST and PwD categories.</p><p>Only two attempts are allowed, in two consecutive years.</p><p><strong>Exam pattern</strong></p><p>The exam will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) on May 17, 2026. It will consist of two compulsory papers, both covering Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.</p><p>Each paper will be of three hours duration.</p><p>Here are the revised dates:</p><ul><li><p>Revised last date to register: May 5, 2026</p></li><li><p>Admit card release: May 11, 2026 (5:00 pm)</p></li><li><p>Admit card download deadline: May 17, 2026 (2:30 pm)</p></li><li><p>Exam date: May 17, 2026</p></li></ul><p><strong>Application process</strong></p><p>Eligible candidates can follow these steps to apply for the JEE Main 2026:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website:<em><ins><a href="http://jeeadv.nic.in/"> jeeadv.nic.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the registration link</p></li><li><p>Log in using JEE Main 2026 credentials</p></li><li><p>Fill in personal and academic details</p></li><li><p>Upload required documents and pay the application fee</p></li><li><p>Submit the form and download the confirmation page</p></li></ol><p>The application fee is non-refundable. Candidates from the general category are required to pay Rs 3,200, while female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories need to pay Rs 1,600.</p>