<p>The<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/iit"> Indian Institute of Technology</a> (IIT) Bombay will conduct the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/uceed">Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design</a> (UCEED) 2027 and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2027 entrance examinations on January 17, 2027.</p><p>According to the announced schedule, both examinations will be conducted in the morning session, while detailed official notifications and information brochures are expected to be released on October 1, 2026.</p>.JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee releases question papers for May 17 exam; answer key to be out on May 25.<p><strong>What are UCEED and CEED?</strong></p><p>UCEED and CEED are national-level design entrance examinations conducted annually by IIT Bombay on behalf of the Ministry of Education.</p><p>UCEED is conducted for admission into Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes offered by participating institutes including IITs, while CEED is held for admission into Master of Design (MDes) and PhD design programmes.</p><p>Several private universities and design institutes also accept UCEED scores for admissions.</p><p>Every year, thousands of students appear for the examination seeking admission into BDes programmes focused on industrial design, visual communication, interaction design, animation, product design, and related creative fields.</p><p>CEED, meanwhile, is conducted for postgraduate design admissions including MDes and doctoral programmes offered by IITs and other participating institutes.</p><p>The examination is also widely accepted by design schools and companies for design-related recruitment and higher studies.</p>.The Sunday Story | Credibility on the line: NTA and a fractured exam system.<p><strong>Registration expected from October</strong></p><p>As per the tentative schedule, online registration for both examinations is expected to begin in the first week of October 2026.</p><p>The last date for regular applications is likely to fall in the first week of November, while candidates may still apply with a late fee till the second week of November 2026.</p><p>Admit cards are expected to be released in the first week of January 2027.</p>.<p><strong>Expected application fee</strong></p><p>The expected application fee for both examinations is:</p><ul><li><p>Rs 2,000 for female, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates</p></li><li><p>Rs 4,000 for all other candidates</p></li></ul><p>The exact fee structure and eligibility details will be confirmed once IIT Bombay releases the official information brochure.</p><p>Candidates aspiring to pursue BDes and MDes programmes at IITs and participating institutes have been advised to regularly check the official websites for detailed notifications, eligibility criteria, syllabus, and examination pattern updates.</p>