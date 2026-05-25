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IIT Bombay to conduct UCEED, CEED 2027 on January 17

UCEED and CEED are national-level design entrance examinations conducted annually by IIT Bombay.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 15:01 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 15:01 IST
EducationIITIIT BombayDesignExam

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