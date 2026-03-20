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IIT-JAM 2026 results out now; admissions to begin soon

IIT Bombay is expected to release the scorecards and subject-wise qualifying cut-offs and toppers’ list shortly.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 12:20 IST
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