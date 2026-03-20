<p>The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the results of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT-JAM) 2026 on Thursday (March 19). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://jam2026.iitb.ac.in/">jam2026.iitb.ac.in</a></ins></em>, through the JOAPS portal using their enrolment ID or email ID and password.</p><p>The entrance examination was conducted on February 15, 2026, in two shifts as a computer-based test for seven papers: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biotechnology, Economics, Geology and Mathematical Statistics.</p><p><strong>How to check your result</strong></p><p>Candidates can access their results by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website:<em><ins><a href="http://jam2026.iitb.ac.in/"> jam2026.iitb.ac.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the JOAPS portal link</p></li><li><p>Log in using enrolment ID/email ID and password</p></li><li><p>View and download the result</p></li></ol><p>The result will include key details such as marks obtained, All India Rank (AIR), and qualifying status.</p><p>The IIT-JAM 2026 scorecard will be available for download from March 27 onwards for qualified candidates. The scorecard is essential for the admission process and will include marks, AIR, and category-wise cutoff.</p><p><strong>What next?</strong></p><p>Following the declaration of results, the admission process is expected to begin in the last week of March 2026. Qualified candidates will have to apply online, fill in their course and institute preferences, and participate in seat allotment rounds.</p><p>Through IIT-JAM, candidates can secure admission to MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree, and other postgraduate science programmes offered by 22 IITs across India, apart from several other institutes including Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and other central institutions.</p><p>IIT Bombay is expected to release the subject-wise qualifying cut-offs and toppers’ list shortly. Candidates who score equal to or above the cut-off will be eligible to participate in the admission process.</p>