IIT Madras begins admitting students under sports quota

“Sports not only teaches youth to maintain good health and disciplined life but also the mental maturity to handle success and failures, and how to transform failures to success with perseverance and hard work. Sports quota will ensure the presence of youth with these qualities in our campus who will be role models for other children,” IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti said.

Candidates who have secured a position in the Common Rank List (CRL) or category-wise rank list in the JEE (Advanced) 2024, and have won at least one medal in any national/international-level sports competition in the last four years are encouraged to apply, the institute said.

A separate ‘Sports Rank List’ (SRL) will be prepared based on the total score obtained by the candidates based on their performance in a specific list of sports and the seat allotment will be done based on this list.