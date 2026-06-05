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IIT Roorkee says no to marks exemption for JEE-qualified candidates

Responding to queries on whether any relaxation was being considered, IIT Roorkee — the organising institute for JEE (Advanced) 2026 — said no dilution of the norms was possible.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 16:30 IST
India NewsCBSEJEEIIT

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