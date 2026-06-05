IIT Roorkee says no to marks exemption for JEE-qualified candidates

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iit">IIT </a>Roorkee has ruled out any one-time relaxation in the 75 per cent Class 12 eligibility criterion for admission to IITs, NITs, and other Centrally-funded technical institutions, amid demands from some JEE-qualified candidates who claim they were affected by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE’s</a> On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.</p>.<p>Several aspirants have sought a one-time exemption from the eligibility requirement, arguing that they secured competitive ranks in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jee">JEE</a> but fell short of the 75 per cent threshold in their Class 12 board examinations due to alleged evaluation discrepancies under the OSM system.</p>.<p>Responding to queries on whether any relaxation was being considered, IIT Roorkee — the organising institute for JEE (Advanced) 2026 — said no dilution of the norms was possible. </p>.JEE Advanced 2026: Another Gen-Z ‘ethical hacker’ exposes holes in IIT Roorkee’s results portal .<p>“No relaxing in marks as candidates from 36 different boards are participating. We published this criterion almost in December, and last year, there were candidates who lost IIT/NIT seats mainly due to percentages. Hence, lowering is not possible,” the institute said in a statement. </p>.<p>“However, we are in close touch with CBSE and will try to resolve this for all those affected candidates on priority,” IIT Roorkee said. </p>.<p>The issue has gained traction on social media, where several students have claimed that despite clearing the JEE with strong ranks, they may lose out on admission because they failed to secure the required aggregate marks in Class 12.</p>.<p>Under the current rules, candidates seeking admission to IITs must either obtain at least 75 per cent marks in Class 12 or be among the top 20th percentile of successful candidates in their respective boards. Similar eligibility criteria apply to admissions in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally-funded technical institutions. </p>.<p>The clarification comes amid the ongoing JoSAA counselling for engineering admissions.</p>