'Implement Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan': UGC tells varsities to crack down on drug abuse

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to vice-chancellors of universities and principals of institutions, asking them to ensure that students pledge against the consumption of drugs and substance abuse. In a letter sent on Tuesday, the higher education body said that institutions should implement the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

“It is evident that the students and youth are particularly vulnerable to the menace of substance use, thus making them primary stakeholders for this Abhiyaan. HEIS can take action at the Institutional level to sensitize the campus and other possible surrounding locations through their faculty, NSS volunteers, student clubs, etc. through regular interventions and activities on substance use prevention,” the letter, sent by UGC secretary Manish Joshi, read.

In its letter, the higher education body also recommended establishing common activity clubs to ensure ragging prevention. “Institutions may create common clubs with various activities relating to ragging, non-use of substances, following safety measures etc. An anti-drug declaration by students at the time of admission can be taken to invoke commitment from the students to have responsible behaviour during studies,” the letter read.

The UGC also sent out a list of “suggested activities” which will “spread awareness and information, education and communication (IEC) material along with best practices”, as well as a link to a portal to pursue them.

Institutions are also urged to obtain a pledge from students to ensure that incidences of drug abuse come down. In the letter, the UGC sent out a template for such a pledge: “I am aware that the possession, use, sale, and distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or any psychoactive substances are wrong and harmful. I shall refrain from using, possessing, distributing, or being in the chain of sale of these substances. I shall report observed irregularities to institution authorities. I shall support and engage in such educational initiatives. I shall cooperate with authorities and prevent substance presence in or around my institution.”