Indian Air Force introduces Technical Branch entry through GATE scores

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/air-force">Indian Air Force</a> has announced a new entry scheme for induction into its Technical Branch (Officer Cadre), allowing eligible engineering graduates to apply using their <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/gate">Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering</a> (GATE) scores. The announcement was made through a press release by the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, May 26.</p><p>Under the newly introduced scheme, candidates with valid GATE scores will be directly shortlisted for testing at the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs), exempting them from the preliminary written examination conducted through the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/afcat">Air Force Common Admission Test</a> (AFCAT).</p><p><strong>Direct shortlisting through GATE</strong></p><p>According to the official statement, selection under the scheme will be based on merit through GATE scores.</p><p>“Candidates possessing a valid GATE score will be eligible for direct shortlisting for testing at the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs). Selection will be based on merit, effectively exempting these candidates from the preliminary written examination, such as the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT),” the ministry said.</p>.'Focusing on what went wrong, not firefighting': IIT Madras Director Kamakoti on probing CBSE's OSM row.<p>However, the scheme will apply only to induction into the Technical Branch of the Air Force.</p><p>The ministry clarified that AFCAT will continue to remain the standard entry route for all other branches of the IAF, including regular Technical Branch entries.</p><p><strong>Educational qualifications remain unchanged</strong></p><p>The Indian Air Force said that the educational eligibility criteria under the GATE-based scheme will remain the same as the existing Technical Branch eligibility criteria under AFCAT.</p><p>A detailed list of accepted GATE subjects has already been notified in the AFCAT 02/2026 notification, available on the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://careerairforce.gov.in/">careerairforce.gov.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://afcat.edcil.co.in/">afcat.edcil.co.in</a></ins></em>.</p>.UPSC opens registrations for NDA, CDS II 2026 exams; over 840 vacancies announced.<p><strong>Candidates can apply through both routes</strong></p><p>The Air Force has also allowed eligible candidates the flexibility to apply for the Technical Branch through both AFCAT and the GATE score-based route.</p><p>“To provide maximum flexibility and opportunity to aspirants, eligible candidates may apply for the Technical Branch through both the AFCAT and the GATE Score schemes, as per their choice,” the statement added.</p><p>The move is expected to provide an additional pathway for engineering graduates seeking officer-level technical roles in the Air Force, while also potentially reducing dependence on separate written screening examinations for candidates already appearing in GATE.</p><p><strong>What is GATE?</strong></p><p>Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a national-level examination primarily conducted for admissions to postgraduate engineering programmes and recruitment in several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).</p><p>The exam tests candidates in engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities subjects, and is jointly conducted by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).</p>