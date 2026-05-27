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Indian Air Force introduces Technical Branch entry through GATE scores

The ministry clarified that AFCAT will continue to remain the standard entry route for all other branches of the IAF, including regular Technical Branch entries.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:05 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 10:05 IST
India NewsEducationAir ForceIndian Air ForceExamGATEAFCAT

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