'India's electoral process unparalleled': NCERT’s new textbook lauds ECI for conducting 'free and fair' polls

<p>Just a day after drawing attention for introducing a section on the Emergency in a Class 9 textbook for the first time, the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/ncert">National Council of Educational Research and Training</a> (NCERT) has again found itself in the spotlight, this time for its chapter on Elections in India.</p><p>In its newly released Class 9 Social Science textbook, ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond,’ NCERT describes India's electoral exercise as "unparalleled" and says the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission of India</a> (ECI) works to ensure elections are conducted “freely and fairly” despite challenges such as “misinformation, fake news and intimidation,” as per a report by <em>ANI.</em></p>.NCERT introduces Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time, calls it 'challenge to democracy'.<p><strong>India's electoral exercise 'unparalleled'</strong></p><p>According to the textbook, India's elections are unique in both scale and complexity.</p><p>"India's electoral exercise is unparalleled, and distinct from those in other parts of the world, with over 96.8 crore eligible voters spread across diverse regions and terrains," the chapter states.</p><p>It adds that the Election Commission manages this vast exercise autonomously and works to ensure elections are conducted across the country in a “free and fair manner.”</p><p>The book also explains the wide range of responsibilities handled by the constitutional body beyond polling day. These include updating electoral rolls, processing candidate nominations, regulating election campaigns, coordinating with law-enforcement agencies, overseeing vote counting, declaring results and resolving election-related disputes.</p><p>According to the textbook, the Election Commission addresses these concerns through mechanisms such as the Representation of the People Acts of 1950 and 1951, the Model Code of Conduct, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems and voter awareness campaigns.</p><p>The book concludes that maintaining free and fair elections requires not only institutional safeguards but also active public participation.</p><p>"With constant vigilance and active citizen participation, elections can become more representative and the democracy more robust," it states.</p>.Class 6 Kannada textbook row: NCERT says ‘Krishna’ named after Indian river.<p><strong>Focus on inclusive voting</strong></p><p>The textbook also highlights efforts aimed at making elections more accessible under a section titled “No Voter to Be Left Behind,” <em>ANI</em> added.</p><p>Among the initiatives discussed are Braille-enabled EVMs, home voting facilities for eligible senior citizens and various digital platforms developed by the Election Commission.</p><p>These include the Saksham App for persons with disabilities, the Voter Helpline App, cVIGIL for reporting Model Code of Conduct violations, the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) for service voters, and platforms such as Suvidha, ERONET and Sugam.</p><p>Students are also encouraged to examine electoral reforms introduced for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, service voters, prisoners and individuals under preventive detention.</p>.NCERT warns against pirated textbooks; flags fake Class 9 social science book in circulation.<p><strong>'Political parties are fundamental'</strong></p><p>The chapter describes political parties as playing a fundamental role in a democracy by presenting different policies, programmes and viewpoints that help voters make informed choices.</p><p>As part of classroom activities, students are asked to explore coalition politics by identifying the alliances that formed governments after the Lok Sabha elections of 1977, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024.</p><p>The revised content comes at a time when opposition parties have repeatedly raised concerns about the transparency and fairness of India's electoral process.</p><p>The textbook is the same Class 9 Social Science volume that recently attracted headlines for introducing a dedicated section on the Emergency of 1975-77.</p><p>In that chapter, NCERT describes the Emergency as one of the major challenges faced by Indian democracy, discussing the suspension of Fundamental Rights, press censorship and the arrest of political leaders and activists during the period.</p><p>The revised Social Science textbook was among the last Class 9 books to be released under the new curriculum framework. The textbook arrives after delays in the rollout of new books this academic year. Schools had earlier raised concerns over the unavailability of the revised textbooks weeks after the session began, particularly the Social Science textbook.</p>