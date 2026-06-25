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'India's electoral process unparalleled': NCERT’s new textbook lauds ECI for conducting 'free and fair' polls

NCERT describes India's electoral exercise as "unparalleled" and says the Election Commission of India (ECI) works to ensure elections are conducted “freely and fairly.”
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 11:24 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 11:24 IST
NewsEducationElectionElection CommissionECIElection Commission of IndiaNCERTTextbook

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