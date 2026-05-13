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Inside NTA's growing credibility crisis: A look at paper leaks and malpractices in India’s high-stakes exams

The recent NEET-UG 2026 exam cancellation is far from an isolated incident, with several major exams conducted by NTA facing allegations in recent years.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 12:03 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Inside NTA’s growing credibility crisis: A look at paper leaks and malpractices in India’s high-stakes exams

In one line
NTA faces mounting credibility crisis due to repeated exam leaks and malpractices in high-stakes Indian exams.
Key points
NEET-UG 2026 leak
NTA cancelled NEET-UG 2026 after a 'guess paper' circulating online matched over 100 questions, affecting 22.79 lakh candidates.
NEET-UG 2024 scandal
Allegations of paper leaks, inflated scores, and arrests led to Supreme Court scrutiny, though the exam was not cancelled nationwide.
UGC-NET 2024 cancellation
The exam was abruptly cancelled after evidence of compromised integrity, including darknet leaks, impacting lakhs of candidates.
JEE Main 2021 hacking
CBI uncovered a sophisticated hacking racket where private firms manipulated exam computers to assist candidates remotely.
Growing distrust in NTA
Repeated controversies have eroded public trust, prompting calls for reforms and heightened scrutiny of exam security.
Key statistics
22.79 lakh
Candidates affected by NEET-UG 2026 cancellation
5,400 centres
Exam centres for NEET-UG 2026
Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh
Alleged bribe amounts for leaked papers
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 13 May 2026, 12:03 IST
India NewsNEETPaper LeakNTAJEE MainNEET ExamUGC-NETNEET exam failure

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