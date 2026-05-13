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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
NTA faces mounting credibility crisis due to repeated exam leaks and malpractices in high-stakes Indian exams.
Key points
• NEET-UG 2026 leak
NTA cancelled NEET-UG 2026 after a 'guess paper' circulating online matched over 100 questions, affecting 22.79 lakh candidates.
• NEET-UG 2024 scandal
Allegations of paper leaks, inflated scores, and arrests led to Supreme Court scrutiny, though the exam was not cancelled nationwide.
• UGC-NET 2024 cancellation
The exam was abruptly cancelled after evidence of compromised integrity, including darknet leaks, impacting lakhs of candidates.
• JEE Main 2021 hacking
CBI uncovered a sophisticated hacking racket where private firms manipulated exam computers to assist candidates remotely.
• Growing distrust in NTA
Repeated controversies have eroded public trust, prompting calls for reforms and heightened scrutiny of exam security.
Key statistics
22.79 lakh
Candidates affected by NEET-UG 2026 cancellation
5,400 centres
Exam centres for NEET-UG 2026
Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh
Alleged bribe amounts for leaked papers
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Published 13 May 2026, 12:03 IST