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International Day of Play: Before screens took over, the streets raised us

Why traditional games may hold the key to building more resilient, collaborative and confident young people.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 06:36 IST
lifestyleEducationchildren

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