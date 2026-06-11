International Day of Play: Before screens took over, the streets raised us

<p><strong>By Sona Sunil, PhD Scholar and Dr Biju Kunnumpurath</strong></p><p>Before smartphones became permanent companions, our evenings belonged to the street. The final school bell was not the end of learning; it was the beginning of a different kind of education. School bags would be tossed aside, homework postponed for an hour, and children would gather in vacant spaces, narrow lanes and neighbourhood parks. Someone would find a ball, someone else would arrange seven flat stones and before long, a game of lagori would be underway.</p>. <p>The first leadership lessons learnt did not come from a classroom, a workshop or a management textbook. It came from that pile of seven stones. Looking back, it is not the game itself but how much was happening beneath the surface. There were no adults organising teams. We negotiated the rules ourselves. We settled disputes, sometimes peacefully and sometimes after heated arguments. We learnt to include younger children who wanted to join. We learnt to trust teammates, recover from mistakes and adapt when plans failed. We learnt how to win without humiliating others and how to lose without giving up.</p>. <p>At the time, we called it play. Today, universities call it leadership development.</p><p>As the world observes the International Day of Play, conversations often focus on a familiar concern: children are spending less time outdoors and more time in front of screens. This concern is valid. But perhaps the bigger issue is not that children are playing less. It is that we have forgotten the educational value of play itself.</p><p><strong>Living Storehouse of Skills</strong></p><p>Long before educators began discussing experiential learning, social-emotional development and 21st-century skills, Indian children were acquiring these abilities through kabaddi, kho-kho, lagori, gilli-danda, kancha and countless regional variations. These games demanded far more than just physical movement. They cultivated judgment, resilience, communication and teamwork.</p><p>For example, in kabaddi, a player enters hostile territory with a clear objective but must constantly assess risks, read opponents and adjust strategy in real time. Every movement involves calculation. Every decision carries consequences. In many ways, it resembles the complex decision-making required in professional life. Kho-kho is a game that rewards anticipation, cooperation and situational awareness. Individual talent matters, but collective coordination matters more. Success depends on understanding your teammate’s strengths, communicating effectively and responding quickly to changing circumstances.</p><p>These are precisely the skills employers repeatedly say they are looking for. Across industries, recruiters say graduates need to be able to collaborate, communicate and adapt.</p><p>Technical expertise remains important, but organisations increasingly recognise that success depends just as much on soft skills and emotional intelligence. Universities respond by creating leadership programmes, personality development courses and team-building workshops. Yet one cannot help but wonder whether we are overlooking a simpler, more accessible solution.</p><p>Research increasingly supports the value of traditional games in developing physical, cognitive and social skills. Studies examining indigenous Indian games have highlighted their role in enhancing concentration, strategic thinking, cooperation and emotional development.</p><p>The World Health Organisation, meanwhile, has consistently pointed out that physical activity contributes not only to physical health but also to mental well-being, cognitive functioning and learning outcomes.</p><p>In other words, play is not a distraction from education. It is education.</p><p><strong>Playgrounds that Nurture Learning</strong></p><p>The Economic Survey 2025–26 has warned of growing concerns over digital addiction, noting that excessive screen time is affecting student’s ability to concentrate and perform well academically. Universities are confronting rising levels of stress, anxiety and social isolation among students. Employers are worried about graduates who possess academic</p><p>qualifications but struggle with teamwork and communication. Traditional games cannot solve all these problems. But they can certainly help.</p><p>What makes them unique is their ability to integrate multiple forms of learning simultaneously. A game of lagori develops physical coordination, strategic thinking and group cooperation in a single activity. A game of kabaddi requires courage, discipline, planning and trust. Children are not merely exercising their bodies; they are exercising judgment, empathy and resilience. Importantly, they are doing so in a way that feels natural rather than instructional. This is why the conversation around traditional games needs to move beyond preservation and towards integration.</p><p>Much has been said about safeguarding tradtional games as part of India's cultural heritage.</p><p>That is undoubtedly important. Every traditional game carries with it stories, customs and memories that connect generations. When such games disappear, we lose a piece of our collective identity. But preserving them is not enough. The real question is whether we can bring them into contemporary educational spaces and allow them to serve new purposes.</p><p>Imagine a school curriculum where traditional games are linked to skill development outcomes. Imagine physical education classes that explicitly use kabaddi to teach teamwork, kho-kho to teach strategic thinking and lagori to teach collaboration and resilience. Imagine assessment systems that recognise not only athletic performance but also leadership, cooperation and problem-solving.</p><p>The possibilities become even more exciting at the university level. They invest significant resources in orientation programmes designed to help students connect with one another. Yet meaningful social bonds are often difficult to create through formal activities. Traditional games offer a different pathway. They break barriers quickly. They create shared experiences.</p><p>The benefits would extend beyond social interaction. Traditional games could become part of leadership development initiatives, wellness programmes and campus engagement strategies.</p><p>Universities often speak about producing well-rounded graduates. Traditional games offer an inexpensive and culturally meaningful way of doing exactly that.</p><p>Many modern sports require specialised infrastructure, expensive equipment and professional coaching. Traditional games require very little. A patch of open ground is often enough. This makes them particularly relevant for government schools, rural institutions and resource-constrained campuses. Their simplicity is not a weakness; it is one of their greatest strengths.</p><p><strong>Reimagining Play</strong></p><p>The National Education Policy has emphasised holistic and multidisciplinary learning. In a country as diverse as India, educational innovations that are accessible to all deserve serious attention. Traditional games fit naturally within this vision. They bridge the divide between physical activity and intellectual development. They remind us that learning does not happen only through textbooks and examinations. But also through movement, interaction and shared experience.</p><p>On this International Day of Play, we need to rethink what play means. For too long, we have treated it as a reward after work, a break from study or a luxury when time permits.</p><p>Traditional Indian games challenge that assumption. They show us that play can be purposeful without losing its joy. It can teach without becoming a lesson. It can develop skills without feeling like training.</p><p>The pile of stones from lagori has long disappeared. The vacant plot where we played occupied by buildings. The children who gathered there have moved to different cities and led different lives. Yet the lessons remain. The ability to work with others. The confidence to make decisions under pressure. The resilience to recover from failure. The willingness to trust a team.</p><p>These are the qualities that schools seek to nurture, universities seek to cultivate and employers seek to hire. Generations of Indian children learnt them while playing games that many of us now regard as little more than memories. Perhaps it is time we looked at those memories differently. Not as fragments of a vanished childhood, but as blueprints for a more holistic education system.</p><p>Because some of the most important classrooms we ever had were never classrooms at all.</p>.<p><em>Sona Sunil is a PhD Scholar and Dr Biju Kunnumpurath is a Professor in Department of Media Studies at Christ University, Bengaluru. They are working in the field of traditional games, cultural heritage and skill enhancement in the higher education sector.</em></p>