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Is generative AI making us think less?

If we treat Generative AI as a partner in thinking rather than a substitute for it, the technology may yet make us sharper.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 03:42 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 03:42 IST
EducationTechnologyGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAI Tech

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