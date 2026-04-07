Is generative AI making us think less?

<p>“Can you try solving it on your own? It’s uploaded on your class links,” I said, putting the chalk down and sitting back, expecting a flurry of activity.</p>.<p>The students stared at the problem for thirty seconds before reaching for an AI chatbot.</p>.<p>Most people don’t even roll their eyes at this anymore. It has become normal for everyone, from students to working professionals. Harried parents complain that children are confiding in and seeking help from AI rather than from parents or teachers. In offices, drafts are generated before thoughts are fully formed. An answer arrives the moment a prompt is typed. The uncomfortable work of thinking it through often never happens.</p>.<p>The rise of Generative AI has triggered a debate: Is this technology gradually eroding our capacity for logical thinking — or is that an unfair charge against a tool that is simply being misused?</p>.<p><strong>The disappearance of struggle</strong></p>.<p>There is something deeply human about wanting ease. Cognitive load is real — thinking is effortful, and the brain naturally seeks shortcuts. Till very recently, those shortcuts were limited. You could ask a friend, consult a textbook, or phone an expert. But Generative AI has collapsed all of that into a single text box that responds in seconds, fluently and confidently, at any hour of the day.</p>.<p>The problem is not that the answers are wrong. It is that the struggle, through which logic is built, has been removed.</p>.<p>“Logical thinking is built in that uncomfortable space where we wrestle with uncertainty, test assumptions, discard weak arguments, and refine ideas. When we bypass that process and jump straight to the answer, we may save time — but we lose the cognitive training that helps us solve the next problem independently. Generative AI should function as a thinking partner, not a thinking replacement,” says Vineeth Patil, who works closely with Generative AI systems in the Bay Area.</p>.<p>“If users actively question, validate, and build upon what AI generates, their reasoning sharpens. But if they passively consume ready-made responses, their analytical depth can gradually erode. The responsibility lies not in the tool itself, but in how consciously we engage with it,” he adds.</p>.<p>When we wrestle with a problem, we are not merely finding an answer — we are training the mental muscles that allow us to find the next answers. When that process is outsourced too quickly, those muscles are used less. Over time, they can weaken.</p>.<p><strong>What educators are seeing</strong></p>.<p>Those working closely with students are noticing the shift.</p>.<p>Dr Deepthi Das, Professor and Associate Dean, School of Sciences, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), who has observed the change firsthand, puts it plainly:</p>.<p>“While GenAI is useful, many students have started treating it as a copying tool, which is affecting their logical thinking. With instant answers available, they are becoming less willing to think and write independently. This over-dependence is slowly reducing their ability to analyse and generate their own ideas.”</p>.<p>Her concern goes beyond academic dishonesty. It is not simply that students are submitting AI-generated work — it is that they may not be building the internal architecture required to think independently. The creativity, the false starts, the friction of arriving at an original idea — that process is the learning.</p>.<p>“GenAI should support learning, not replace our reasoning,” she adds. “We must sustain our thinking ability, creativity, and originality to grow and remain capable in the era of AI.”</p>.<p>Being capable in the era of AI is important. Because, regardless of how advanced the technology becomes, humans must still evaluate, question, and decide.</p>.<p><strong>A tool or a crutch?</strong></p>.<p>Yet the picture is not entirely bleak.</p>.<p>Dr Baishali Garai, Programme Director for Basic Sciences, School of Computer Science and Engineering, RV University, offers a measured perspective:</p>.<p>“Generative AI is not reducing logical thinking; it is reshaping it. The real risk lies not in the technology itself, but in passive consumption. When users rely on AI for ready-made answers without questioning, analysing, or validating them, critical reasoning can weaken. However, when used as a collaborative tool, Generative AI can actually sharpen logic by exposing users to alternative perspectives and structured reasoning.”</p>.<p>The distinction between passive consumption and active collaboration is crucial.</p>.<p>Ultimately, the debate around Generative AI and logical thinking is a debate about intellectual responsibility — both individual and institutional.</p>.<p>Schools and workplaces that reward the quality of reasoning, not just the polish of output, are better positioned to cultivate thinkers. Assessment methods that require explanation, defence of conclusions, or real-time problem-solving reduce passive reliance on AI.</p>.<p>But individuals also bear responsibility. Every time we pause before reaching for the chatbot — every time we attempt the draft, sketch the outline, or sit with uncertainty a little longer — we are making a choice about what kind of thinker we want to be.</p>.<p>Generative AI is not going away. Its capabilities will only grow. The question is not whether we use it, but whether we use it in a way that keeps us in the driver’s seat.</p>.<p>Technology has always reshaped human thought — from writing and printing to calculators and search engines. Each innovation sparked anxiety about what might be lost. Each time, humans adapted. But adaptation is not passive. It requires intention.</p>.<p>If we treat Generative AI as a partner in thinking rather than a substitute for it, the technology may yet make us sharper. If we do not, the risk identified by educators and practitioners alike is real: we may produce an articulate, well-formatted generation that has quietly forgotten how to think for itself. And that would be a loss no algorithm could fix.</p>