Ivy Leagues: Not a best fit for everyone

The term 'Ivy League' has become synonymous with top universities. Most students do not realise what they aspire for when they say they want to study in an Ivy League.
The United States has over 5,000 colleges and universities. Of these, only eight private research universities in the northeastern USA call themselves the Ivy League. They are Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, and Yale.
While these universities are ranked among the top globally, many other universities, like Stanford, MIT, University of Chicago, and University of California Berkeley, are not a part of the Ivy League but are just as good or even better.
Is an Ivy League the best fit for you?
While choosing a university, please keep in mind what you hope to experience from studying in a university abroad. You may be a topper in your school, but remember you will be in a class of toppers from various schools. At an undergraduate level, that can be intimidating to some. You might fit in well if you enjoy a rigorous programme, a highly competitive atmosphere, plenty of research, self-study and hard work.
Lakhs of high achievers apply for admission every year to the eight Ivy League universities. Their acceptance rate is very low, and the entry requirement is high.
If you want to study on a campus that offers you a balance of work and fun, there might be other options. What is good for one student may not necessarily be good for another. Some students might like large class sizes, while others prefer small classes with fewer students. Campus size, location, facilities like resource centres, sports, clubs, housing options both on and off campus, etc., must be considered when picking a university.
As an 18-year-old, stepping out of your comfort zone to experience education in a new country can be exciting and overwhelming. You need to make plenty of adjustments, from doing your own laundry to cooking your food and learning to be independent and responsible. You might fit in better at a university that is not too demanding academically. One that allows you enough time to take in the culture, enjoy the opportunities offered, and give you the freedom to decide if you want to party or spend time in the library, make time for a hobby or take an additional class in music, art, or theatre.
Ivy leagues are also very expensive. Their tuition fee is much more than most other US universities. It makes more sense to pick an affordable but reputed university for your four-year undergraduate studies. You can think of pursuing your master’s in an Ivy League for a duration of two years. Also, they are known for their research opportunities and grants you can use as a graduate student. As an older and mature student, you can handle the academic pressure.
Learning, student satisfaction, well-being and job opportunities after the study are not impacted by where you study. If you are adjustable and happy in a university studying a subject you are passionate about, you are bound to excel and come out with flying colours.
Uma Aswani is a career counsellor based in Bengaluru.