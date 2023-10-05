Ivy Leagues: Not a best fit for everyone

As an 18-year-old, stepping out of your comfort zone to experience education in a new country can be exciting and overwhelming. You need to make plenty of adjustments, from doing your own laundry to cooking your food and learning to be independent and responsible. You might fit in better at a university that is not too demanding academically. One that allows you enough time to take in the culture, enjoy the opportunities offered, and give you the freedom to decide if you want to party or spend time in the library, make time for a hobby or take an additional class in music, art, or theatre.