Japan's MEXT scholarship offers fully funded higher education

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan’s</a> prestigious MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) Scholarship has opened applications for the 2027 academic cycle, offering Indian students a chance to pursue fully funded Master’s and PhD programmes at leading Japanese universities, including the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, Osaka University and several other research institutions. The scholarship is administered by the Japanese government and aims to attract talented international students to pursue advanced research and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/higher-education">higher education.</a></p><p>The scholarship covers full tuition and admission fees, a monthly stipend of ¥144,000 for Master’s students and ¥145,000 for doctoral students, round-trip economy airfare, and support for settling in Japan. Research students undergoing preparatory studies receive a monthly stipend of ¥143,000. </p>.Want to study in Japan? MEXT scholarship applications open for 2027 UG, research programmes.<p>The scholarship is available across a wide range of disciplines, including engineering, artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, medicine, economics, environmental sciences, humanities and social sciences. </p><p>Contrary to popular belief, MEXT does not mandate IELTS or TOEFL. However, applicants must satisfy the English-language requirements of their chosen university or department, and many institutions accept a Medium of Instruction certificate from the previous university in lieu of standardised test scores.</p><p>Students can apply either through the Embassy of Japan in India or directly through the University Recommendation route, depending on the institution. Competition is intense as there is no fixed quota for Indian Research Scholarship applicants.</p><p>Experts recommend identifying potential supervisors and preparing research plans well before applications open to improve selection chances. The next cycle will begin in April 2027.</p>