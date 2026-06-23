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Japan's MEXT scholarship offers fully funded higher education

Students can apply either through the Embassy of Japan in India or directly through the University Recommendation route.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 04:15 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 04:15 IST
EducationJapanStudy AbroadHigher Educationscholarship

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