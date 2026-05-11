<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iit">Indian Institute of Technology</a> Roorkee has released the admit cards for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jee-advanced">Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced</a> 2026 ahead of the national-level engineering entrance examination scheduled for Sunday, May 17.</p><p>Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website,<em><ins><a href="http://jeeadv.ac.in/"> jeeadv.ac.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>The admit card download facility will remain available till May 17, the day of the examination itself.</p><p>JEE Advanced is the second stage of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jee">exam process</a> and serves as the gateway for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and several other premier engineering institutions across the country. This year, the examination is being organised by IIT Roorkee.</p>.JEE-Main 2026 Session 2 result out: 26 candidates bag perfect 100 NTA score.<p><strong>Over 2.5 lakh candidates qualified for JEE Advanced</strong></p><p>Only the top-performing candidates in JEE Main are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced each year.</p><p>For 2026, around 2.5 lakh candidates qualified for the examination based on their JEE Main performance. Reports indicate that 2,50,182 candidates became eligible for JEE Advanced this year.</p><p><strong>How to download JEE Advanced 2026 admit card</strong></p><p>Candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit official JEE Advanced website, <em><ins><a href="http://jeeadv.ac.in/">jeeadv.ac.in</a></ins>.</em></p></li><li><p>Click on the JEE Advanced 2026 admit card link.</p></li><li><p>Enter login credentials such as JEE Main application number, date of birth, and registered mobile number or email ID.</p></li><li><p>Download and save the admit card.</p></li><li><p>Take a printout for future use.</p></li></ol><p>The admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination hall.</p><p>The hall ticket contains important examination-related details including candidate’s name, roll number, JEE Main application number, category details, photograph and signature and examination centre details.</p><p>Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the examination authorities for correction.</p>.<p><strong>Exam on May 17 in two shifts</strong></p><p>JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, May 17, in two compulsory papers.</p><ul><li><p>Paper 1: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon</p></li><li><p>Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm</p></li></ul><p>All candidates are required to appear for both papers. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across designated centres in India and abroad.</p><p><strong>What happens after JEE Advanced?</strong></p><p>The results of JEE Advanced 2026 are scheduled to be declared on June 1, according to the official schedule released by IIT Roorkee.</p><p>Following the results, JoSAA counselling is expected to begin from June 2. Registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will also open after results are announced.</p><p>Candidates qualifying in JEE Advanced will become eligible for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by IITs through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process.</p><p>IIT Roorkee has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for the latest updates, exam-day instructions, and other important announcements related to JEE Advanced 2026.</p>