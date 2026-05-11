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JEE Advanced 2026 admit cards released by IIT Roorkee; exam on May 17

For 2026, around 2.5 lakh candidates qualified for the examination based on their JEE Main performance.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 08:00 IST
EducationJEEIITExamJEE Advanced

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