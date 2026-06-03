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JEE Advanced 2026: Another Gen-Z ‘ethical hacker’ exposes holes in IIT Roorkee’s results portal

According to the student, the exposed records included approximately 1,79,600 candidate result records and nearly 1,87,300 admit card PDF files.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsJEEIITResultsJEE AdvancedGen ZRoorkee

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