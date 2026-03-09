<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joint-entrance-examination-main">Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) </a>Advanced 2026, the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), will be conducted on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The examination will be organised by IIT Roorkee, according to the official information brochure released on the JEE Advanced website: <em><ins><a href="http://jeeadv.ac.in/">jeeadv.ac.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, and both papers will be compulsory for candidates.</p>.<p>IIT Roorkee will open the registration window for foreign candidates on April 6, and for Indian candidates April 23. The last date to submit the application is May 2.</p><p>The exam will be held in selected cities and towns across India, as well as in a few international locations. Candidates will be able to choose their preferred exam cities during registration.</p>.<p><strong>Exam schedule</strong></p><p>As per the official information brochure, JEE Advanced 2026 will consist of two papers, each of three hours duration.</p><ul><li><p>Paper 1: 09:00 am to 12:00 pm IST</p></li><li><p>Paper 2: 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm IST</p></li></ul><p>Both papers will include questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.</p><p>The examination forms the basis for admission to undergraduate programmes across all IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.</p><p>Courses offered include:</p><ul><li><p>Four-year programmes: Bachelor of Technology (B Tech), Bachelor of Science (BS)</p></li><li><p>Five-year programmes: Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch)</p></li><li><p>Dual degree programmes: B Tech–M Tech, BS–MS, B Tech–MBA, BS–MBA</p></li><li><p>Integrated programmes: M Tech and BS–MS</p></li></ul><p><strong>Eligibility criteria</strong></p><p>Candidates must satisfy the following criteria to appear for JEE Advanced 2026:</p><ul><li><p>Must be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates in JEE Main 2026 (including all categories).</p></li><li><p>Should have been born on or after October 1, 2001. A five-year age relaxation is provided to candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories.</p></li><li><p>A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.</p></li><li><p>Must have appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2025 or 2026.</p></li><li><p>Candidates must not have accepted admission in any IIT earlier.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Admission criteria</strong></p><p>Candidates who qualify JEE Advanced 2026 will be eligible for admission to IITs and IISc Bengaluru if they meet at least one of the following academic criteria:</p><ul><li><p>Secure at least 75 per cent aggregate marks in Class 12 (or equivalent).</p></li><li><p>For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the requirement is 65 per cent.</p></li><li><p>Be within the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective Class 12 board examinations.</p></li><li><p>Admissions will be conducted through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 counselling process.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Registration and application</strong></p><p>Candidates who are declared eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026 must register online through the official JEE Advanced portal and upload the required documents to complete their application.</p><p>The registration fee varies by category. For candidates appearing in India, the registration fee is Rs 1,600 while all other candidates are required to pay Rs 3,200.</p><p>Candidates can visit the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://jeeadv.ac.in/">jeeadv.ac.in</a></ins></em>, for detailed information and updates.</p>