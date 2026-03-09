The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026 for admission to undergraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on Sunday, 17 May 2026 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.



Paper 1: 09:00–12:00 IST

Paper 2: 14:30–17:30 IST pic.twitter.com/HY3Y5FHwrV