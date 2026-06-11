JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee dismisses cheating allegations, calls viral data 'fabricated'

It has come to the notice through some candidates and their parents that inaccurate and fabricated data purportedly showing candidate ranks, total marks, and inter-paper mark differentials for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are being widely circulated on the internet and across social media…
JEE Advanced 2026 — a student scored -3 in Paper 1 and 104 in Paper 2. Same exam. Same day. Same syllabus. Paper 2 was rated harder this year. 60,000 students. Dozens of 100+ mark swings between P1 and P2. P1 ends 12 PM. P2 starts 2:30 PM. That's a 2.5hr window.#JEEAdvanced2026pic.twitter.com/FZTCQNeUGw
Claims like below show a lack of understanding of basic statistics. When there are 60,000 students, some will have large gaps in marks for two papers. Chebychev's inequality quantifies it. It has been the case in JEE Advanced since two papers were introduced. 😊 https://t.co/tbtjzh4lPH