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JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee dismisses cheating allegations, calls viral data 'fabricated'

The institute said that no evidence of cheating, malpractice, data manipulation, or any compromise of the examination process has been found at any stage.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 07:50 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 07:50 IST
India NewsEducationJEEIITResultsiit kanpurExamexam malpracticeJEE Advanced

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