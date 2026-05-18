<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/iit">Indian Institute of Technology</a> (IIT) Roorkee has released the official question papers for <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/jee">Joint Entrance Examination</a> (JEE) Advanced 2026 after successfully conducting the national-level engineering entrance examination on Sunday, May 17.</p><p>The question papers for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have been uploaded on the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://jeeadv.ac.in/">jeeadv.ac.in</a></ins></em>, in both English and Hindi languages.</p><p>JEE Advanced 2026 was conducted in two compulsory shifts on Sunday:</p><ul><li><p>Paper 1: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon</p></li><li><p>Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm</p></li></ul><p>The examination is conducted for admission into undergraduate programmes across the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Only the top candidates who qualified in JEE Main 2026 were eligible to appear for the exam.</p>.Explained | Why NEET is more prone to paper leaks than JEE.<p><strong>Response sheets next, answer key on May 25</strong></p><p>As per the official schedule released by IIT Roorkee, candidates’ response sheets will be made available online from May 21 onwards.</p><p>The provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2026 will then be released on May 25, after which students will be allowed to challenge or raise objections against the answers online. The objection window will remain open till May 26.</p><p>After reviewing the objections submitted by candidates, IIT Roorkee will publish the final answer key along with the JEE Advanced 2026 results on June 1.</p><p><strong>How to download JEE Advanced 2026 question papers</strong></p><p>Candidates can access the official question papers by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit official website,<em><ins><a href="http://jeeadv.ac.in/"> jeeadv.ac.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Go to the “Important Announcements” section</p></li><li><p>Select the question paper link</p></li><li><p>Choose Paper 1 or Paper 2 and preferred language</p></li><li><p>The PDFs can then be downloaded directly from the website.</p></li></ol>.JEE Main Paper 2 results out; 4 students achieve 100 percentile NTA score.<p><strong>Expected marks for top ranks</strong></p><p>With the examination now over, coaching institutes and subject experts have also begun releasing preliminary marks-versus-rank estimates based on the difficulty level of this year’s paper.</p><p>According to early expert analysis and previous years’ trends, candidates may require scores above 250 marks to secure a position within the top 100 ranks in JEE Advanced 2026.</p><p>However, experts have cautioned that actual cut-offs and ranks will depend on overall paper difficulty, student performance, and normalization across subjects.</p><p><strong>Important dates</strong></p><p>The official schedule released by IIT Roorkee is as follows:</p><ul><li><p>JEE Advanced 2026 exam: May 17</p></li><li><p>Response sheets available: May 21 onwards</p></li><li><p>Provisional answer key release: May 25</p></li><li><p>Answer key objection window: May 25 to 26</p></li><li><p>Final answer key and results: June 1</p></li></ul><p>Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding answer keys, objections, results, and counselling-related announcements.</p>