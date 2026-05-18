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JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee releases question papers for May 17 exam; answer key to be out on May 25

As per the official schedule released by IIT Roorkee, candidates’ response sheets will be made available online from May 21 onwards.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 11:40 IST
EducationJEEIITExamJEE Advanced

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