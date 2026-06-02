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JoSAA counselling for JEE Advanced 2026 begins on June 2, with key deadlines and seat allocation processes for IITs, NITs, and other institutes.
Timeline
Counselling start date
JoSAA counselling for JEE Advanced 2026 begins at 5 pm on June 2, with registration and choice filling open until June 11.
Eligibility criteria
Eligible candidates include JEE Advanced qualifiers for IITs/IISc and JEE Main rank holders for NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs.
Seat allotment process
First seat allotment is on June 13, followed by five rounds of allocation, with mock allotments on June 8 and 10 to help candidates adjust preferences.
Post-allotment steps
Candidates must accept seats, upload documents, pay fees, and choose between Freeze, Float, or Slide options for further upgrades.
Required documents
Essential documents include JEE scorecards, certificates, identity proof, and photographs, which must be ready before counselling begins.
Key statistics
Over 54,000 candidates
Number of JEE Advanced 2026 qualifiers
10,107
Female candidates among JEE Advanced qualifiers
More than 120
Number of participating institutions
July 16, 2026
Final JoSAA round for IITs and IISc
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 02 June 2026, 11:10 IST