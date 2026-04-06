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JEE Advanced 2026: Registration opens for foreign nationals, OCI/PIO candidates

Unlike Indian candidates, these applicants are not required to appear for JEE Main 2026 and can register directly for JEE Advanced.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 07:01 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 07:01 IST
EducationJEEIITExamJEE AdvancedForeign admissions

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