<p>The registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 will open on Thursday, April 23, at 10:00 am, as notified on the official website,<em><ins><a href="http://jeeadv.ac.in/"> jeeadv.ac.in</a></ins>. </em>Earlier this week, the results for the JEE Main session 2 were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, April 20.</p><p>Eligible candidates will be given a registration window to apply for the JEE Advanced exam between April 23 to May 2, 2026. The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is May 4.</p><p><strong>Who is eligible?</strong></p><ul><li><p>Only those candidates who are among the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2026. </p></li><li><p>Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2001. A five year relaxation is applied for students from the reserved categories (SC, ST and PwD).</p></li><li><p>Candidates should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2025 or 2026 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.</p></li></ul><p>However, if the examination Board of Class XII (or equivalent) declared the results for the academic year 2023-24 on or after June 18, 2024, then the candidates of that Board who appeared for their Class XII (or equivalent) examination in 2024 are also eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2026, provided they meet all the other eligibility criteria.</p><ul><li><p>Candidates can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years.</p></li><li><p>Candidates should not have been admitted to an IIT under any academic program that is listed in JoSAA Business Rules of 2025. Candidates who have been admitted to a preparatory course in any of the IITs for the first time in 2025 can appear in JEE (Advanced) 2026.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Registration process</strong></p><p>Eligible candidates are required to register for the examination through the online registration portal, <em><ins><a href="http://jeeadv.nic.in/">jeeadv.nic.in</a></ins>.</em></p><p>Applicants will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 3,200, while the fee is Rs 1,600 for female candidates and for SC, ST, and PwD candidates. Foreign nationals need to pay USD 100 if they are from SAARC countries and USD 200 if they are from non-SAARC countries.</p><p>The students are required to submit the following documents in order to register for the examination:</p><ul><li><p>Class X certificate if the date of birth is mentioned in it or birth certificate.</p></li><li><p>Class XII (or equivalent examination) certificate or marksheet.</p></li><li><p>If the candidate’s name is not the same as in the Class X certificate, gazette notification showing the change of name.</p></li><li><p>Caste certificate, if applicable (issued on or after April 1, 2026 in case of OBC candidates).</p></li><li><p>PwD certificate, if applicable.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Exam pattern</strong></p><p>JEE (Advanced) 2026 will consist of two question papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2 of three hours duration each. Appearing for both the papers is compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.</p><p>The exam will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The total duration of each paper of JEE (Advanced) 2026 examination is of 3 hours (180 minutes) or 4 hours (240 minutes) for PwD candidates.</p><p><strong>What next?</strong></p><p>The registration window will stay open until May 2, 2026. Candidates who successfully register for JEE (Advanced) 2026 can download admit cards from the online registration portal. The admit cards will be made available between May 11 to May 17.</p><p>The JEE Advanced 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2026, according to the official website.</p>