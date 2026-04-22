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JEE Advanced 2026 registrations start on April 23; check details here

Eligible candidates will be given a registration window to apply for the JEE Advanced exam between April 23 to May 2, 2026.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 11:15 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 11:15 IST
EducationJEEIITExamJEE Advanced

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