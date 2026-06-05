JEE Advanced data leak claims 'misleading and factually incorrect', says IIT Roorkee

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
IIT Roorkee denies JEE Advanced 2026 data leak claims as misleading and factually incorrect.
Key points
• IIT's official denial
IIT Roorkee stated that claims of a data breach were misleading and factually incorrect, asserting that no bulk download occurred and no sensitive information was compromised.
• Nature of the issue
A temporary cloud-storage misconfiguration allowed unauthenticated read-only access to less than 0.05% of candidate data, which was immediately rectified.
• Student's role
Cybersecurity researcher Rylen Anil reported the vulnerability and clarified that only a small number of files were accessed for verification before deletion.
• Impact assessment
IIT Roorkee confirmed the incident had zero impact on examination outcomes, including marks, ranks, and category details.
• Original claim details
Initial reports suggested 1.79 lakh result records and 1.87 lakh admit-card files were potentially accessible, containing personal and exam-related data.
Key statistics
1.79 lakh
Number of result records potentially exposed
1.87 lakh
Number of admit-card files potentially exposed
May 18, 2026
Date of JEE Advanced 2026 examination
June 1
Date results were declared
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 05 June 2026, 11:46 IST