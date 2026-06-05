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JEE Advanced data leak claims 'misleading and factually incorrect', says IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee said reports and social media posts alleging a "data breach" and "privacy violation" affecting JEE aspirants were "misleading and factually incorrect".
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 11:46 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

JEE Advanced data leak claims 'misleading and factually incorrect', says IIT Roorkee

In one line
IIT Roorkee denies JEE Advanced 2026 data leak claims as misleading and factually incorrect.
Key points
IIT's official denial
IIT Roorkee stated that claims of a data breach were misleading and factually incorrect, asserting that no bulk download occurred and no sensitive information was compromised.
Nature of the issue
A temporary cloud-storage misconfiguration allowed unauthenticated read-only access to less than 0.05% of candidate data, which was immediately rectified.
Student's role
Cybersecurity researcher Rylen Anil reported the vulnerability and clarified that only a small number of files were accessed for verification before deletion.
Impact assessment
IIT Roorkee confirmed the incident had zero impact on examination outcomes, including marks, ranks, and category details.
Original claim details
Initial reports suggested 1.79 lakh result records and 1.87 lakh admit-card files were potentially accessible, containing personal and exam-related data.
Key statistics
1.79 lakh
Number of result records potentially exposed
1.87 lakh
Number of admit-card files potentially exposed
May 18, 2026
Date of JEE Advanced 2026 examination
June 1
Date results were declared
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 05 June 2026, 11:46 IST
EducationJEEIITExamJEE Advanced

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