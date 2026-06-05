JEE Advanced data leak claims 'misleading and factually incorrect', says IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee denies JEE Advanced 2026 data leak claims as misleading and factually incorrect.

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Key points

• IIT's official denial IIT Roorkee stated that claims of a data breach were misleading and factually incorrect, asserting that no bulk download occurred and no sensitive information was compromised.

• Nature of the issue A temporary cloud-storage misconfiguration allowed unauthenticated read-only access to less than 0.05% of candidate data, which was immediately rectified.

• Student's role Cybersecurity researcher Rylen Anil reported the vulnerability and clarified that only a small number of files were accessed for verification before deletion.

• Impact assessment IIT Roorkee confirmed the incident had zero impact on examination outcomes, including marks, ranks, and category details.