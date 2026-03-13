<p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 April session on Friday (March 13) at 9 pm. The option to pay the application fee will be available till 11:50 pm on the same day.</p><p>Candidates who have not yet applied can complete the application process through the official JEE Main portal before the deadline, through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://jeemain.nta.nic.in/">jeemain.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>The online application window for the April session was first opened between February 1 and 25, followed by a correction window on February 27 and 28. However, after receiving multiple representations from students requesting reopening of the online application portal, the NTA reopened the portal for March 12 and 13.</p>.<p>However, the agency has clarified that as this is a special extended period, no correction facility will be provided after submission of the application form. Thus, candidates are advised to ensure that all details provided are accurate.<br><br>JEE Main examination is conducted twice every year, giving candidates an opportunity to improve their scores for admissions into engineering and architecture across the country.</p><p><strong>Exam details</strong></p><p>According to the NTA schedule, JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be conducted from April 2 to April 9 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day.</p><p>For registered candidates, NTA will release city intimation slips likely by the third week of March, and admit cards are likely to be released between March 28 to March 31, as per previous trends. Once released, candidates will be access to download the same from the official website.</p><p>Candidates can also access previous years’ question papers and solutions in PDF format through the official portal to aid their preparation.</p><p><strong>Session 1 held earlier this year</strong></p><p>The first session of JEE Main 2026 was conducted earlier this year between January 21 to 28.</p><p>The exam saw over 12 lakh candidates registering for Session 1, continuing the trend of high participation in one of India’s largest engineering entrance examinations.</p><p>Candidates who appeared in the January session are also allowed to take the April session to improve their scores, with the best of the two scores considered for the final ranking.</p>