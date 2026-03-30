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JEE Main 2026: Candidates can seek rescheduling for April 5 exam; admit cards out

Centre allows date change over Easter clash; NTA asks students to submit requests via email.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:57 IST
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