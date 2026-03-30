<p>Candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jee-main">(JEE) Main</a> - Session II on Sunday, April 5, can now seek rescheduling, after the Centre agreed to requests citing a clash with Easter Sunday.</p><p>The Minister of State Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi recently announced the decision, stating that it followed concerns raised by members of the Christian community over the exam dates clashing with the Easter weekend.</p><p>Students seeking a change in their exam date have been asked to submit their details via email to <em><ins><a href="mailto:jeemain.query@nta.ac.in">jeemain.query@nta.ac.in.</a></ins></em></p>.JEE Main 2026: NTA releases city slips for Kuwait, Dubai; update pending for Bahrain.<p><strong>JEE Main 2026 schedule</strong></p><p>The second session of JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from April 2 to April 8, 2026, in multiple shifts across centres in India and abroad.</p><p>As per the official schedule:</p><ul><li><p>April 2 and 4: Paper 1 (BE/BTech)</p></li><li><p>April 5, 6, 7 and 8: Paper 1 (BE/BTech), along with Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning)</p></li></ul><p>The examination will be held in two shifts:</p><ul><li><p>Morning: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon</p></li><li><p>Afternoon: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm (or 6:30 pm for select papers)</p></li></ul><p>The exam scheduled on April 5 had earlier drawn objections as it coincides with Easter, prompting requests for rescheduling.</p><p><strong>Admit cards released </strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency (NTA)</a> has released admit cards for candidates scheduled to appear on April 2 and April 4, 2026.</p><p>Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, and are advised to carefully read all instructions mentioned in the document. Admit cards for candidates appearing on April 5, 6, 7 and 8 will be released in due course.</p><p>The NTA has also advised candidates to ensure that the QR code and barcode are visible on the admit card and to carry a valid photo ID as uploaded in the application form.</p> .JEE Advanced 2026 date announced; check schedule here.<p>In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA helpline or email <em><ins><a href="mailto:jeemain@nta.ac.in">jeemain@nta.ac.in.</a></ins></em></p><p>The decision comes as a relief for candidates who had raised concerns about appearing for the exam on Easter. Details on how the rescheduling will be carried out are yet to be announced.</p><p>For further updates, candidates are advised to visit the official NTA websites: <em><ins><a href="http://nta.ac.in/">nta.ac.in</a></ins> </em>and <em><ins><a href="http://jeemain.nta.nic.in/">jeemain.nta.nic.in</a></ins>. </em></p>