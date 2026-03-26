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JEE Main 2026: NTA releases city slips for Kuwait, Dubai; update pending for Bahrain

Candidates seeking a change in their examination city have been advised to contact the NTA through its helpline or official email.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:14 IST
EducationIranKuwaitDubaiNTAJEE MainMiddle EastBahrain

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