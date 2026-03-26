<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency (NTA)</a> has issued an advisory for candidates appearing in the Joint Entrance Examination <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jee-main">(JEE) Main 2026 </a>Session 2 from select <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east">West Asian</a> centres, providing partial clarity amid ongoing regional tensions.</p><p>In a notice dated March 26, the agency said that city intimation slips have been released for candidates registered in Kuwait and Dubai. For those registered in Bahrain, the NTA is currently coordinating with the Indian Embassy regarding examination arrangements.</p><p>Candidates seeking a change in their examination city have been advised to contact the NTA through its helpline or official email, the notice added.</p><p>The development comes as uncertainty continues to loom over candidates in the West Asia region due to the ongoing conflict, with students raising concerns about safety, travel, and possible disruptions to the examination process.</p>.Will JEE Main Session 2 be conducted in Gulf Countries? Students demand clarity.<p><strong>Background</strong></p><p>According to the official schedule, JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from April 2 to April 8, 2026, in India and in a few cities abroad.</p><p>The exam is slated to be held in 15 international cities, including centres across Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.</p><p>Meanwhile, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">NTA</a> has already released city intimation slips for candidates appearing in India, allowing them to plan their travel and logistics. Admit cards, which will include details such as exact exam centre, reporting time, and instructions, are expected to be released shortly on the official website.</p><p>The advisory follows growing anxiety among students in the region. Several aspirants have taken to social media seeking clarity on whether centres in conflict-affected areas will be shifted or if alternative arrangements will be made.</p><p>Concerns have also been amplified by recent disruptions in school board examinations, with CBSE and ICSE exams in some West Asian centres cancelled earlier this month due to escalating tensions.</p><p>With the exam dates fast approaching, candidates continue to await further clarity from authorities regarding safety and final arrangements.</p>