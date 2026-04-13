NTA has reviewed the provisional answer keys of JEE Mains, 2026, Session 2 and the same is available on the portal https://t.co/Dt9v7BNaHY. This includes Chemistry 5th April S2. Candidates can check and use challenge route, if needed as per the SOP. Inconvenience caused is…
Sir/ Ma’am I’m a jee student . I attempted the recent April attempt jee on 5th April shift 2. The answer key you released for chemistry is entirely wrong and I can afford to pay 5000 rupees so I kindly request you to release the correct answer key
Reports regarding discrepancies in the JEE Chemistry paper (5 April, S2) have been noted on social media and are currently under verification. NTA regrets the inconvenience caused. Candidates are advised not to make any payments related to challenges for these until an official…