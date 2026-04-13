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JEE Main 2026: NTA revises answer key, corrects 19 questions after student complaints

After candidates flagged major errors in the April 5 Shift 2 paper, the agency has reviewed and updated the provisional key.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 08:16 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 08:16 IST
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