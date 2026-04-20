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JEE-Main 2026 Session 2 result out: 26 candidates bag perfect 100 NTA score

While over 13 lakh candidates had appeared in the first edition of the crucial exam in January, more than 10 lakh candidates had appeared in the second edition in April.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 16:17 IST
India NewsEducationJEE MainEngineering

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