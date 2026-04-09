<p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully concluded the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jee">Joint Entrance Exam</a> (JEE) Main 2026 - Session 2 examination, with the last paper held on Wednesday (April 8).</p><p>The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing, as per an official notification by the NTA.<br><br><strong>When are results expected?</strong></p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">NTA</a> has announced that the results for the JEE (Main) Session 2 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) are likely to be declared by April 20, 2026. The results will be compiled by considering the best performance of candidates across both sessions, the release added.</p><p>However, before that, the agency will make available the administered Question Papers for all shifts on Thursday, April 9. This initiative is aimed at ensuring transparency and enabling candidates to review the questions asked during the examination.</p><p>Moreover, the provisional answer keys will also be made public along with the recorded responses of candidates, tentatively by April 11. Candidates will be given an opportunity to challenge the answer keys, if required, through an online mechanism within a stipulated time frame. A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question will be charged for this purpose.</p><p>All the required information will be made available on the official website of the NTA at <em><ins><a href="http://jeemain.nta.nic.in/">jeemain.nta.nic.in</a></ins></em>, and candidates are advised to regularly visit the website for the latest updates.</p>.JEE Advanced 2026 date announced; check schedule here.<p><strong>Exam details</strong></p><p>The JEE Main exam is the gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering (BTech/BE), architecture (BArch) and planning (BPlanning) programmes at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). It also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE (Advanced), which is required for admission to IITs.</p><p>The examination is conducted twice every year, in January and April sessions, and the best out of the two scores are considered for final merit.</p><p>This year, the session 2 of the examination was conducted between April 2 and 8, 2026 in Computer -Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts.<br><br>In its official press release, the NTA specified that the examination across all shifts maintained uniform difficulty levels and comprehensive syllabus coverage.</p>