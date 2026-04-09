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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results expected by April 20, answer key soon

This year, the session 2 of the examination was conducted between April 2 and 8, 2026 in Computer -Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:36 IST
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