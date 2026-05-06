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JEE Main Paper 2 results out; 4 students achieve 100 percentile NTA score

Candidates who appeared for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) can now check their final NTA scores on the official website.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 07:42 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 07:42 IST
EducationarchitectureNTAJEE MainExam

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