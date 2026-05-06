<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has declared the final results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Paper 2 for admissions to BArch and BPlanning programmes across the country.</p><p>Candidates who appeared for Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) can now check their final NTA scores on the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://jeemain.nta.nic.in/">jeemain.nta.nic.in.</a></ins> </em></p><p>The examination was conducted in two sessions, January 29, 2026 and April 7, 2026, for admissions to the academic session 2026-27.</p><p><strong>Kerala candidates dominate top ranks</strong></p><p>In Paper 2A (BArch), Meera Krishna R S from Kerala and Suryathejus S from Kerala secured perfect 100 NTA scores.</p><p>Other top-ranking states included Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh.</p><p>In Paper 2B (BPlanning), Gowri Sankar V from Kerala and Sarthak Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh scored a perfect 100 NTA score.</p><p>Kerala candidates performed particularly strongly across both papers, also dominating several female and category-wise topper lists.</p>.100 percentile eludes Karnataka students in JEE Session 2 exam as well.<p><strong>Top female performers</strong></p><p>Among female candidates in BArch, Meera Krishna R S topped with a perfect score, followed by candidates from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.</p><p>In BPlanning, Kerala candidates occupied four of the top five female ranks.</p><p><strong>Exams conducted in India and abroad</strong></p><p>The April session of JEE Main Paper 2 was held on April 7 in a single shift across 584 examination centres in 319 cities, including 15 cities outside India such as Doha, Singapore, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, Washington, Munich, and Dubai-region centres.</p><p>The exam was conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Assamese, and Odia.</p><p>For B Arch candidates, the Mathematics and Aptitude sections were conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, while the Drawing Test was held offline in pen-and-paper mode. BPlanning candidates took all sections in CBT mode.</p>.CUET-UG 2026 admit cards released; exam from May 11.<p><strong>Over one lakh registrations recorded</strong></p><p>According to NTA data, a total of 1,00,913 candidates registered for JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 examinations across categories.</p><p>Overall, 94,513 candidates registered for BArch, while 67,139 appeared, and 45,729 registered for BPlanning, while 30,050 appeared.</p><p>For Session 2 alone, 51,729 registered for BArch and 38,914 appeared, while 22,051 registered for BPlanning and 15,654 appeared.</p><p>The gender-category distribution also showed a near-balanced participation, with 51,601 male candidates and 49,312 female candidates registering overall.</p><p><strong>How were scores calculated?</strong></p><p>NTA clarified that the scores released are normalised NTA scores and not raw percentages. The ranking was prepared using the best score obtained across the two sessions.</p><p>The agency explained that NTA scores are calculated based on the relative performance of candidates appearing in each shift, using a standard normalisation process.</p><p><strong>What happens next?</strong></p><p>With the Paper 2 results now declared, candidates can begin preparing for the next stage of the admission process, including JoSAA counselling, state-level architecture counselling, admissions into BArch and BPlanning programmes, and institution-specific application procedures for participating colleges and institutes.</p><p>Admissions to premier institutes including National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs), and several centrally funded institutions will be based on these scores, subject to eligibility criteria and counselling procedures.</p>