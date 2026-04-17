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JIPMAT 2026 registration begins; exam on June 7

Applications open till May 10; CBT exam to be held in afternoon shift, correction window from May 12-14.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 07:36 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 07:36 IST
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