<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has released the notification for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026, opening the application window for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iim">Indian Institutes of Management</a> (IIMs).</p><p>As per the official notification, candidates can now apply online through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://exams.nta.ac.in/jipmat">exams.nta.ac.in/jipmat.</a></ins></em></p><p><strong>Important dates and schedule</strong></p><p>The application process has already begun and will remain open for nearly a month.</p><ul><li><p>Application window: April 16 to May 10, 2026 (till 11:50 pm)</p></li><li><p>Last date to pay fee: May 11, 2026</p></li><li><p>Correction window: May 12 to May 14, 2026</p></li></ul><p>The exam city details and admit card release dates will be announced later on the official website.</p>.IIM Kozhikode opens application for executive MBA programme for working professionals.<p><strong>Exam date, timing and mode</strong></p><p>JIPMAT 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination is scheduled to be held on June 7, 2026, with a duration of 150 minutes (2.5 hours), from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. The question paper will be in English and will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).</p><p>The test structure aligns with standard aptitude-based entrance examinations for management programmes.</p><p><strong>Admit card and exam centre details</strong></p><p>The exam city intimation slip and admit cards will be released later on the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://exams.nta.ac.in/jipmat">exams.nta.ac.in/jipmat.</a></ins></em></p><p>The exact exam centre details will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA portal for updates.</p><p>After the examination, NTA will display questions, recorded responses, and provisional answer keys. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer key. Following that, final results will be declared on the NTA website.</p><p>Dates for these stages will be notified separately.</p><p><strong>Important instructions for candidates</strong></p><p>The notification outlines several key guidelines:</p><ul><li><p>Applications must be submitted online only.</p></li><li><p>Candidates must follow instructions in the information bulletin strictly.</p></li><li><p>Incorrect or incomplete applications may lead to disqualification.</p></li><li><p>Candidates should use their own email ID and mobile number for registration.</p></li></ul><p>All official communication will be sent via registered email and SMS.</p><p>In case of any issues, candidates can reach out to NTA through +91-11-40759000 or send an email at <em><ins><a href="mailto:jipmat@nta.ac.in">jipmat@nta.ac.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>Candidates are also advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.</p><p>JIPMAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted by NTA for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by IIM Gaya and IIM Jammu.</p>