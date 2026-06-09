Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

JoSAA counselling 2026: Mock seat allotment list round 1 released; here's what candidates should do next

Candidates can now check their probable IIT, NIT, IIIT or GFTI allotment and revise preferences before the final choice-locking deadline on June 11.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 11:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2026, 11:22 IST
EducationJEEIITcounsellingadmissionJEE Advanced

Follow us on :

Follow Us