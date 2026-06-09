JoSAA counselling 2026: Mock seat allotment list round 1 released; here's what candidates should do next

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/josaa">Joint Seat Allocation Authority</a> (JoSAA) has released the first mock seat allotment for admissions to the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/iit">Indian Institutes of Technology</a> (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutions.</p><p>Candidates who have completed registration and saved their choices can now check their probable allotment on the official JoSAA website.</p><p>Students must note that the mock allotment is not the final seat allocation. Instead, it is intended to help candidates understand how their current choices may translate into a seat based on their rank and preferences, allowing them to make changes before the final choice-locking deadline.</p>.IIT Roorkee says no to marks exemption for JEE-qualified candidates.<p><strong>What is the mock allotment?</strong></p><p>The mock allotment is a trial allocation exercise conducted before the actual counselling rounds begin.</p><p>Based on the choices filled by candidates and their ranks in JEE Main or JEE Advanced, the system generates a tentative seat allotment. This gives students an opportunity to assess their chances and revise their preference order if necessary.</p><p>JoSAA is conducting two mock allotments this year. The first has now been released, while the second mock allotment is scheduled for June 10.</p><p><strong>How to check the mock allotment</strong></p><p>Candidates can view their allotment by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website, <em><a href="https://josaa.nic.in/">josaa.nic.in</a>.</em></p></li><li><p>Log in using the JEE Main application number and password.</p></li><li><p>Click on the mock seat allotment link.</p></li><li><p>View the allotted institute and programme.</p></li><li><p>Download and save the details for future reference.</p></li></ol>.'Misleading and factually incorrect': IIT Roorkee denies data breach allegations in JEE (Advanced).<p><strong>What should candidates do now?</strong></p><p>Students are advised to carefully review the allotment and compare it with their preferences.</p><p>If they are satisfied with the seat allotted, they may choose to retain their current order of preferences. However, they can still make changes after considering the second mock allotment.</p><p>Those who are unhappy with the allotted seat may rearrange their preferences, add additional options, or remove choices they are no longer interested in before the final deadline.</p><p>Experts generally advise candidates not to make drastic changes based solely on the first mock allotment and to wait for the second simulation before locking their choices.</p><p><strong>Key dates to remember</strong></p><ul><li><p>Mock Seat Allotment Round 1: June 8, 2026</p></li><li><p>Last date to modify choices for Mock Round 2: June 9, 2026 (5:00 pm)</p></li><li><p>Mock Seat Allotment Round 2: June 10, 2026</p></li><li><p>Final choice filling and locking deadline: June 11, 2026</p></li><li><p>Round 1 seat allotment result: June 13, 2026</p></li></ul>.JEE Advanced results: Two from Bengaluru get AIR 12, 13.<p><strong>Choice locking deadline crucial</strong></p><p>JoSAA has emphasised that candidates must complete choice filling and locking within the stipulated schedule.</p><p>Once the choice-locking deadline passes, candidates will not be allowed to modify their preferences.</p><p>The actual seat allocation process will begin with Round 1 allotment on June 13.</p><p>Candidates who receive a seat for the first time during counselling will be required to complete the prescribed admission formalities and pay the seat acceptance fee within the specified timeline. Failure to do so could result in the allotted seat being forfeited.</p><p><strong>Over 130 institutes participate</strong></p><p>JoSAA conducts the centralised counselling process for admissions to 138 centrally funded institutions across the country.</p><p>These include:</p><ul><li><p>23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)</p></li><li><p>31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs)</p></li><li><p>26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)</p></li><li><p>More than 58 Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs)</p></li></ul><p>The counselling process is the common gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes offered by these institutions.</p><p>JoSAA will conduct five rounds of seat allotment this year. Any seats that remain vacant after the completion of JoSAA counselling will subsequently be filled through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) counselling process.</p><p>Candidates are advised to regularly check the official JoSAA website for updates and carefully review their choices before the final locking deadline.</p>