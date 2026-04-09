<p>The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is all set to announce the results for the 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) Exam-1 on Thursday (April 9) at 3:00 pm, the board has confirmed.</p><p>Once the results are put, the students can check their scorecards through multiple channels, including the board’s official website, <em><ins><a href="http://kseab.karnataka.gov.in/">kseab.karnataka.gov.in</a></ins></em>, as well as the Karnataka One mobile app.</p><p>In a first, the board will also make results available via DigiLocker this year. Additionally, students will receive their result details on their registered mobile numbers through SMS and WhatsApp.</p><p><strong>Step-by-step guide</strong></p><p>Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC Exam 1 in 2026 can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official websites: <em><a href="https://karresults.nic.in/">karresults.nic.in</a></em> or <em><a href="https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in/">kseab.karnataka.gov.in</a>.</em></p></li><li><p>Click on the link for “2nd PUC Annual Exam 1 Result 2026”.</p></li><li><p>Enter your registration number and select your stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).</p></li><li><p>Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.</p></li><li><p>Download or print the provisional marksheet for future reference.</p></li></ol><p><strong>Alternative ways to check results</strong></p><p>For the first time this year, the KSEAB will also release the 2nd PUC exam results through Digilocker website, <em><ins><a href="http://digilocker.gov.in/">digilocker.gov.in</a></ins>, </em>as well as the mobile application.</p><p>Students can avail their report cards through Digilocker by following these simple steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit <em><a href="https://digilocker.gov.in/">digilocker.gov.in</a></em> or open the DigiLocker app.</p></li><li><p>Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number.</p></li><li><p>Search for “Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board” on the homepage.</p></li><li><p>Select “KSEAB Class 12th Marksheet”.</p></li><li><p>Enter your roll number and required details.</p></li><li><p>View and download your digital marksheet.</p></li></ol><p>The board will also send the result details directly to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates through SMS/WhatsApp services, as confirmed in an official notification.</p><p>The KSEAB conducted the 2nd PUC (Exam 1) between February 28 and March 17, 2026 across the state. This year, 7.10 lakh students from 5,174 PU colleges registered for the exam. Among them, 6.47 lakh were fresh candidates, 50,540 were repeaters, and 13,022 were private candidates.</p>