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Karnataka 2nd PUC: How to check KSEAB results once out?

Once the results are put, the students can check their scorecards through the board’s official website as well as the Karnataka One mobile app.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 06:18 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 06:18 IST
EducationKarnatakaPUC examKSEEBII PUC resultsKarnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)

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