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Karnataka 2nd PUC results to be announced on April 9: Check when and where

For further updates, the candidates are advised to stay updated through the board’s official website.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 11:25 IST
EducationKarnatakaPUC examII PUCKSEEB

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