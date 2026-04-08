<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kseeb">Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board</a> (KSEAB) will declare the results for 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) Exam-1 on Thursday (April 9) at 3:00 pm, as announced by the board.</p><p>Once the results are declared, students will be able to check the same on the official KSEAB website, <em><ins><a href="http://kseab.karnataka.gov.in/">kseab.karnataka.gov.in</a></ins></em>, as well as the Karnataka One mobile app, the official notification stated.</p><p>Apart from this, the results will also be made available through Digilocker through the first time this year. In addition, the result details will be sent by the Board to the students' registered mobile numbers through WhatsApp/SMS.</p>.Here’s why Karnataka 2nd PUC results might get delayed.<p><strong>When were the exams conducted?</strong></p><p>The KSEAB conducted the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ii-puc-exam">2nd PUC</a> (Exam 1) between February 28 and March 17, 2026 across the state. </p><p>This year, 7.10 lakh students from 5,174 PU colleges registered for the exam. Among them, 6.47 lakh were fresh candidates, 50,540 were repeaters, and 13,022 were private candidates.</p><p><strong>How to check results?</strong></p><p>Candidates who appeared for the 2nd PUC examinations in 2026 can follow these steps to check their results:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official KSEAB websites: <em><ins><a href="http://karresults.nic.in/">karresults.nic.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://kseab.karnataka.gov.in/">kseab.karnataka.gov.in</a></ins></em>.</p></li><li><p>Go to the option "2nd PUC Annual Exam 1 Result 2026".</p></li><li><p>Enter your Registration Number and select your Stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).</p></li><li><p>Click on the 'Submit' button to view your marks.</p></li><li><p>Save a PDF copy or take a printout of the provisional marksheet for future reference.</p></li></ol>.Karnataka lowers SSLC pass marks to 33%.<p><strong>Passing marks</strong></p><p>In a major reform, the state board has also revised the passing marks for the academic year 2025-26. Students now need at least 30 per cent in each subject and 33 per cent overall. Earlier, the minimum requirement was 35 per cent.</p><p>Students must pass theory and practical exams separately. In theory papers, students generally need around 24 out of 80 or 21 out of 70 marks to qualify.</p><p><strong>Past trends</strong></p><p>Last year, the results for 2nd PUC examinations were released on April 8. The overall pass percentage stood at around 81.15 per cent, showing a steady performance trend with science stream recording the highest pass percentage. Commerce and Arts followed with slightly lower but consistent results.</p><p>This year, the Class 12 students in Karnataka are eagerly awaiting their results. For further updates, the candidates are advised to stay updated through the board’s official website, <em><ins><a href="http://kseab.karnataka.gov.in/">kseab.karnataka.gov.in</a></ins></em>.</p>