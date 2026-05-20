<p>The Admission Overseeing Committee <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> has issued a notice warning medical colleges in Karnataka against collecting additional or unauthorised fees from students during undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions.</p><p>In a note issued on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the committee said it had received information that some medical colleges were allegedly collecting university fees from students even after the same had already been paid to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) during the allotment process. According to the committee, these fees had already been remitted directly by KEA to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).</p><p>The committee further stated that some colleges were also allegedly demanding caution money deposits and other additional charges that are “not permissible” under the consensual agreement signed between the Karnataka government and medical colleges.</p>.<p>As per the notice, the agreement permits only:</p><ul><li><p>Skill Lab fee: Rs 30,000</p></li><li><p>Miscellaneous fee: Rs 15,000</p></li></ul><p>The committee clarified that any other unauthorised fee collection would amount to a violation of the agreed norms.</p><p><strong>Students asked to report excess fee demands</strong></p><p>The Admission Overseeing Committee has now asked students facing such demands to approach the committee for grievance redressal.</p><p>According to the notification, students can file complaints if colleges demand duplicate university fees, caution money deposits, or any additional fees not permitted under the consensual agreement.</p>.KEA asks CBSE, CISCE students to update Class 12 marks; warns CET results may be withheld otherwise.<p>The committee has also shared contact details for students to submit complaints and seek clarification. Students who wish to file complaints or seek redressal regarding excess fee collection can contact the Admission Overseeing Committee at 08023466844 or send an email at <em><ins><a href="mailto:aoc.kea@gmail.com">aoc.kea@gmail.com</a></ins>.</em></p>.Karnataka High Court allows admission of SSLC pass outs to paramedical courses.<p><strong>Why this matters</strong></p><p>The issue is significant because Karnataka’s medical admissions, especially for private colleges, have frequently faced allegations from students and parents regarding excess fee collection, hidden charges, and pressure during admission confirmation.</p><p>The KEA conducts centralised counselling for medical admissions in Karnataka under NEET-UG for undergraduate medical courses and NEET-PG for postgraduate medical courses.</p><p>Once allotments are completed through KEA, the fee structure is expected to follow the government-approved consensual agreement between private colleges and the state.</p>