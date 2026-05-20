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Karnataka Admission Overseeing Committee warns medical colleges against collecting excess fees from students

Students can report duplicate university fee collection, caution deposits, and other unauthorised charges to the committee through helpline number and email.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 07:36 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 07:36 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaNEETmedical collegeadmissionkeaMBBS admission

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