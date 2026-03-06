<p>From introducing the Rohith Vemula Act to address caste-based discrimination in universities to bringing back student union elections on campuses, the Karnataka Budget 2026–27 has outlined several key initiatives for the higher education sector.</p><p>On Friday (March 6) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the state budget in the Vidhana Soudha with a total outlay of Rs 4,48,004 crore.</p><p>The budget also proposed the establishment of new colleges, expansion of scholarships, recruitment of faculty, and other measures aimed at improving the quality of higher education in the state.</p><p><strong>Key announcements for higher education</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Rohith Vemula Act: </strong>The government will introduce the Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Exclusion or Injustice) Bill, 2025, aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination and harassment in higher education institutions.</p></li><li><p><strong>Student union elections: </strong>The government has permitted the conduct of student union elections in colleges and universities, with the aim of encouraging leadership among students. This move effectively lifts a 36-year-old ban on student unions, which had been imposed in 1989–90 following campus clashes.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Karnataka Higher Education Transformation Project:</strong> A Rs 2,500 crore project supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will strengthen Government First Grade Colleges and Polytechnics. As part of this, 40 First Grade Colleges and 11 Polytechnics will be developed as model institutions. Nine Centres of Excellence will also be established to promote entrepreneurship and start-ups.</p></li><li><p><strong>Faculty recruitment:</strong> It was announced that 2,000 teaching posts in Government First Grade Colleges, Engineering Colleges, Polytechnics, and UVCE will be filled soon. 1,000 teaching posts in public universities will be filled in phases</p></li><li><p><strong>Infrastructure for women students: </strong>Facilities for girl students will be created in 25 degree colleges, three polytechnics, and three engineering colleges where women constitute over 50 per cent of enrolment, at a cost of Rs 31 crore.</p></li><li><p><strong>Upgrading college infrastructure:</strong> 50 Government First Grade Colleges with over 1,000 students will undergo repairs, renovations, and furniture upgrades at a cost of Rs 100 crore over three years.</p></li><li><p><strong>New colleges to be established: </strong>Government First Grade Colleges will be opened in Chadachana (Vijayapura district), Belagavi Rural, and Narasimharaja constituency (Mysuru).</p></li><li><p><strong>Residential colleges in Kalyana Karnataka: </strong>Residential First Grade Colleges will be established in Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, and Koppal districts at Rs 18 crore each.</p></li><li><p><strong>New technical courses: </strong>15 new high-demand courses, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Mining Engineering, and Automation Engineering, will be introduced in 11 Government Polytechnics and Government Engineering College, Chitradurga.</p></li><li><p><strong>STEM career support for women: </strong>In partnership with AnitaB.org India, 3,000 female STEM graduates will receive skill development and vocational training at a cost of Rs 13.5 crore.</p></li><li><p><strong>UVCE upgrade: </strong>The University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) will be developed on the lines of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) with a total investment of Rs 500 crore.</p></li><li><p><strong>Deepika scholarship for girls: </strong>Female students from government schools pursuing higher education will continue to receive Rs 30,000 annually, with support from the Azim Premji Foundation and the state government.</p></li><li><p><strong>Maternity leave for guest lecturers: </strong>Female guest lecturers in government colleges will be eligible for 90 days of maternity leave from the next academic year.</p></li><li><p><strong>Film institute modernisation: </strong>Modern equipment will be provided to the Government Film and Television Institute, Hesaraghatta, for courses in sound recording and cinematography.</p></li><li><p><strong>Digital study centres: </strong>Digital Library and Study Centres for competitive exam aspirants will be established in Bengaluru and Dharwad, each at a cost of Rs 10 crore.</p></li><li><p><strong>Expansion of NCC: </strong>The NCC cadet strength in Karnataka will increase from 96,000 to 1.06 lakh over two years.</p></li></ul>