Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Karnataka: CET 2026 fee payment deadline extended to March 7; 3.47 lakh candidates registered this year

KEA allows candidates who completed registration but have not paid the application fee to complete payment through the official portal before the revised deadline.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 08:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 08:50 IST
KarnatakaExamKCET

Follow us on :

Follow Us