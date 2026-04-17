<p>The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has extended the last date to apply for II PUC Exam 2 to April 18, 2026, giving students additional time to register for the second attempt.</p><p>Earlier, the application window was scheduled to close on April 17, 2026.</p><p><strong>Exam 1 results and second attempt</strong></p><p>The extension comes shortly after the board declared the II PUC Exam 1 results on April 12, 2026. Students who either did not clear the exam or wish to improve their scores are eligible to appear for Exam 2.</p><p>As per the revised timetable released by KSEAB, the II PUC Exam 2 will be conducted from April 30 to May 13, 2026.</p><p>Most exams will be held in the morning session (10:00 am to 1:00 pm), while select subjects will be conducted in the afternoon session (2:00 pm to 4.15 pm).</p><p>Students have been advised to carefully review the subject-wise timetable and plan their preparation accordingly.</p><p><strong>No Exam 3 this year</strong></p><p>Despite the three-exam system introduced recently, there will be no third examination (Exam 3) this year, as the state has recorded a high pass percentage in Exam 1, reducing the need for an additional attempt, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced earlier.</p><p><strong>Hall ticket and application details</strong></p><p>The board has clarified that hall tickets will not be available for individual download. Instead, admit cards will be uploaded on the official portal, and school authorities will download and distribute them to students. </p><p>Candidates are required to apply online through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://kseab.karnataka.gov.in/pu">kseab.karnataka.gov.in/pu</a></ins></em>.</p><p><strong>Improvement attempts capped</strong></p><p>In a key change introduced this year, students can now attempt improvement exams only within a two-year period from their first attempt.</p><p>This effectively means that, in the absence of a third exam this year, students will have four attempts in total to improve their scores within the stipulated timeframe.</p><p>The move aims to provide flexibility while ensuring students complete their pre-university education within a defined timeframe.</p>