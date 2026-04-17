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Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 application deadline extended to April 18

Exams begin April 30; hall tickets to be issued via schools, not individual download.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 07:35 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 07:35 IST
EducationKarnatakaExamII PUCPUC

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