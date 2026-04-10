<p>Government PU colleges in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-karnataka-news">Karnataka</a> have seen a sharp jump in performance this year, with 74 institutions recording a 100 per cent pass rate in the 2026 2nd PUC results, according to the School Education and Literacy Department.</p><p>In contrast, only one government college reported a zero pass percentage, a significant improvement from last year, when just 13 colleges had achieved perfect results and eight had recorded zero results.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-secondary-education-examination-board-kseeb">Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board</a> (KSEAB) declared the 2nd PUC results on Thursday, April 9, with an overall pass percentage of 86.48 per cent.</p><p>Out of these, 88.70 per cent of the female candidates passed the examination while the number stood at 83.65 per cent for male students.</p><p>Students who appeared for the exam can access their results and the topper list through the official websites, <em><ins><a href="http://karresults.nic.in/">karresults.nic.in</a></ins></em> and <em><ins><a href="http://kseab.karnataka.gov.in/">kseab.karnataka.gov.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p><strong>District-wise performance: Coastal districts lead</strong></p><p>Among districts, Udupi topped the state with 96.39 per cent, closely followed by Dakshina Kannada (96.35 per cent). Kodagu (92.34 per cent) and Vijayapura (92.00 per cent) also emerged as strong performers.</p><p>Other districts that recorded over 90 per cent include Uttara Kannada (91.78 per cent), Bengaluru Rural (91.00 per cent), and Chikkamagaluru (90.80 per cent). Within Bengaluru, Bengaluru South (90.55 per cent), Chikkaballapura (90.24 per cent), and Bengaluru North (90.05 per cent) also performed well.</p><p>At the lower end, Raichur (74.09 per cent) and Yadgiri (71.21 per cent) recorded the lowest pass percentages, highlighting regional disparities.</p>.<p><strong>Who are the top-performers?</strong></p><p>This year, three students bagged the top position in the 2nd PUC examination with a perfect score of 600. These students are Kundan Krishna from Science stream, and Disha and Adithi A Bapu from Commerce stream.</p><p>Among the streams, Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 91.69 per cent, followed by Commerce at 88.04 per cent and Arts at 72.86 per cent.</p>