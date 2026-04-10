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Karnataka II PUC results: 74 government colleges record 100% pass percentage

In contrast, only one government college reported a zero pass percentage, a significant improvement from last year.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 07:40 IST
EducationKarnatakaPUC examKSEEBII PUC examII PUC resultsKarnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)

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