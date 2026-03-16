<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karnataka">Karnataka </a>Education Department has introduced a new regulation limiting the period within which II Pre-University (PU) students can improve their examination results. Under the revised rule, students who fail or wish to enhance their scores will now have a two-year window to reappear for improvement examinations.</p><p>The directive applies to regular, private and repeat candidates and will be implemented starting from the current academic year.</p><p>According to the new rule, students will be allowed to improve their marks only in the examinations conducted in the year of registration and the following academic year. If a candidate does not complete the improvement within this period, no further attempts will be permitted.</p><p>Since the 2024–25 academic year, the state has introduced a system allowing three annual examination opportunities for SSLC and II PU students each year. Under this structure, students can take the main exam and two subsequent improvement or supplementary attempts within the same academic year.</p><p>With the latest directive, candidates who register for II PU examinations will therefore have a maximum of six attempts across two years: three exams in the year of registration and three in the following academic year. However, all improvement attempts must be completed within this two-year period.</p>.CBSE flags fake notice claiming Class 12 exam rescheduled in Middle East.<p><strong>Why this change?</strong></p><p>Earlier, there was no fixed time limit for improvement exams. Students who had registered for the II PU examination could continue to reappear for improvement in subsequent years, and many candidates used multiple attempts over extended periods to raise their scores.</p><p>Education authorities say the new rule aims to streamline the examination and record-management process, which had become increasingly complex with older candidates continuing to appear for improvement exams years after completing their schooling.</p><p>The move also comes in the backdrop of ongoing reforms in the state’s school examination system, including the multiple-exam opportunity model introduced for SSLC and II PU students to reduce high-stakes pressure from a single final exam.</p>