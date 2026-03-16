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Karnataka limits II PU result improvement attempts to two years

Students can take up to six attempts across two years; rule applies to regular, private and repeat candidates from current academic year.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 11:29 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 11:29 IST
EducationKarnatakaExamII PUCKarnataka Education

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