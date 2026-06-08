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Karnataka PGCET 2026 hall tickets out for MBA, MCA courses on official KEA website

Candidates have been advised to check the detailed bell timings and other examination instructions available on the official KEA website before appearing for the test.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 11:36 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 11:36 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaExamkeahall ticketPGCET

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