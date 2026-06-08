Karnataka PGCET 2026 hall tickets out for MBA, MCA courses on official KEA website

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kea">Karnataka Examinations Authority</a> (KEA) has released the admit cards for the Karnataka <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pgcet">Post Graduate Common Entrance Test</a> (PGCET) 2026 for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses.</p><p>Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their admission tickets from the official KEA website, <em><ins><a href="http://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/">cetonline.karnataka.gov.in</a></ins>.</em></p><p>The Karnataka PGCET is conducted for admissions to postgraduate professional courses offered by government, aided and private institutions across the state.</p>.Karnataka PGCET 2026: KEA postpones May 24 exam to June 14 due to clash with UPSC prelims.<p><strong>When will the exams be held?</strong></p><p>According to KEA, both examinations will be conducted on Sunday, June 14, 2026.</p><p>The schedule is as follows:</p><ul><li><p>MBA: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm</p></li><li><p>MCA: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm</p></li></ul><p>Candidates have been advised to check the detailed bell timings and other examination instructions available on the official KEA website before appearing for the test.</p><p><strong>How to download the admit card</strong></p><p>Candidates can access their admission tickets by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official KEA website at <em><ins><a href="http://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea">cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Select the appropriate examination type</p></li><li><p>Enter the Application Number or Enrolment ID</p></li><li><p>Enter the first four letters of the candidate's name exactly as mentioned in the application form</p></li><li><p>Submit the details and download the admission ticket</p></li><li><p>Take a printout and keep it safely for the examination day</p></li></ol><p>Candidates should carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card and immediately contact KEA in case of any discrepancy.</p>.KCET Results 2026 | Four students from Dakshina Kannada secure top-10 engineering ranks .<p><strong>What should candidates keep in mind?</strong></p><p>KEA has asked candidates to strictly follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card and the official website.</p><p>Candidates should:</p><ul><li><p>Carry a printed copy of the admission ticket to the examination centre</p></li><li><p>Check the reporting and bell timings in advance</p></li><li><p>Follow the dress code prescribed by KEA</p></li><li><p>Reach the examination venue well before the reporting time to avoid last-minute inconvenience</p></li></ul><p>The authority has also advised candidates to read all examination-day guidelines carefully before appearing for the test.</p><p><strong>Dress code for the examination</strong></p><p>On the exam day, candidates will undergo mandatory security screening before entering the examination centre. Candidates are advised to wear simple clothing and avoid:</p><ul><li><p>Long-sleeved dresses or garments</p></li><li><p>Clothing that covers the head, ears or face (except permitted religious attire)</p></li><li><p>Jewellery or metal objects, except a mangalsutra and nose ring</p></li><li><p>Shoes or high-heeled footwear; slippers and low-heeled sandals are preferred</p></li></ul><p>Candidates appearing in religious attire must report to the examination centre at least two hours before the exam to complete a separate security screening process. </p><p>Similarly, specially-abled candidates using hearing aids or cochlear implants should also arrive two hours early and carry their UDID card along with a valid medical certificate.</p>.KCET Results 2026 | Tanisha Karthik tops engineering, Nayana Gopi gets first rank in multiple streams .<p>KEA has also prohibited candidates from carrying the following items inside the examination hall:</p><ul><li><p>Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones and other communication gadgets</p></li><li><p>Calculators, log tables, electronic pens or scanners</p></li><li><p>Printed or handwritten notes, books and writing papers</p></li><li><p>Wallets, handbags, belts and goggles</p></li><li><p>Watches, wristbands and cameras</p></li><li><p>Any food items or water bottles</p></li><li><p>Any device or object that could be used to conceal communication equipment</p></li></ul><p>The authority has clarified that no facility will be available at the examination centre to store prohibited items, and candidates should plan accordingly. </p><p><strong>About Karnataka PGCET</strong></p><p>The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) is the state-level entrance examination conducted by KEA for admission to various postgraduate professional programmes.</p><p>The examination serves as the gateway for MBA, MCA, Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech) and Master of Architecture (MArch) courses offered by participating institutions in Karnataka.</p><p>KEA is expected to announce further updates regarding the answer key, results and subsequent counselling process after the completion of the examination.</p>