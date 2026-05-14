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Karnataka PGCET 2026: KEA postpones May 24 exam to June 14 due to clash with UPSC prelims

KEA has clarified that the other entrance examinations scheduled under the PGCET and diploma admission process will continue as planned.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 11:58 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 11:58 IST
EducationKarnatakaUPSCExamkeaPGCET

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