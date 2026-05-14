<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/kea">Karnataka Examinations Authority</a> (KEA) has postponed the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pgcet">Post Graduate Common Entrance Test</a> (PGCET) 2026 examinations for MBA and MCA courses, which were earlier scheduled to be held on May 24.</p><p>According to an announcement made by H Prasanna IAS, Executive Director of KEA, on social media, the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/exam">examinations</a> will now be conducted on June 14, 2026.</p><p>KEA stated that the decision was taken due to the clash with the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/upsc">Union Public Service Commission</a> - Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims) scheduled on May 24.</p><p>According to the initial exam schedule, KEA set the Karnataka PGCET 2026 dates for May 23 and May 24. The ME and M Tech examinations are to be held on May 23, while the MBA and MCA exams were planned for May 24.</p>.KCET 2026 to be held on April 23, 24.<p><strong>MTech/ME, DCET exams to continue as scheduled</strong></p><p>KEA has clarified that the other entrance examinations scheduled under the PGCET and diploma admission process will continue as planned.</p><p>This means that as per the earlier schedule:</p><ul><li><p>MTech/ME PGCET 2026 examinations will be conducted on May 23</p></li><li><p>DCET 2026 examinations (for diploma courses) will also be held on May 23</p></li></ul><p>The postponement applies only to the MBA and MCA entrance examinations.</p><p><strong>What is Karnataka PGCET?</strong></p><p>Karnataka PGCET is a state-level entrance examination conducted by KEA for admissions into postgraduate professional courses offered by colleges across Karnataka.</p><p>Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official KEA website for updated schedules, admit card announcements, and further instructions related to the revised examination dates.</p>