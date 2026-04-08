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Karnataka: PGCET 2026 registrations extended till April 20; check details

With the extended deadline in place, candidates who have not yet applied should complete registration before April 20.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:30 IST
EducationKarnatakaPostgraduate coursesExamPGCET

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