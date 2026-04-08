<p>The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the last date to apply online for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026, giving candidates additional time to complete their applications.</p><p>According to the official notification dated April 8 (Wednesday), eligible candidates can now submit their applications till April 20, 2026 (11:59 pm), while the last date to pay the application fee has been extended to April 22, 2026.</p><p>KEA has also clarified that the deadline will not be extended further, urging candidates to complete the process within the revised timeline.</p>.<p><strong>What the extension means</strong></p><p>The extension offers a final opportunity for candidates who were unable to register earlier. Applications must be submitted online through the official KEA portal.</p><p>Candidates are advised to carefully review their details and complete both registration and fee payment within the stipulated dates to avoid disqualification.</p><p><strong>What is Karnataka PGCET?</strong></p><p>Karnataka PGCET is a state-level entrance examination conducted by KEA for admission to postgraduate programmes, including MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch.</p><p>The exam serves as a key gateway for admission into government and private colleges across Karnataka.</p>.Karnataka PGCET 2026 registrations underway; apply before April 8.<p><strong>Earlier deadline and exam schedule</strong></p><p>The application process for PGCET 2026 began on March 23, with the original deadline set as April 8, 2026.</p><p>The examination is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode across two days:</p><ul><li><p>May 23, 2026: ME, MTech, MArch</p></li><li><p>May 24, 2026: MBA, MCA</p></li></ul><p>The test will be held in multiple shifts and will consist of objective-type questions.</p><p><strong>Eligibility and key details</strong></p><p>Candidates applying for PGCET must hold a relevant undergraduate degree from a recognised institution. For certain programmes like ME, MTech, and MArch, candidates with valid GATE scores may be exempt from appearing for the entrance test.</p><p>The application fee is typically Rs 650 for general category candidates and Rs 500 for reserved categories.</p><p>With the extended deadline in place, candidates who have not yet applied should complete registration before April 20, and also ensure fee payment is done by April 22.</p><p>Interested candidates are also advised to regularly check the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/">cetonline.karnataka.gov.in</a></ins></em>, for updates on admit cards and exam instructions.</p>