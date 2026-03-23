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Karnataka PGCET 2026 registrations underway; apply before April 8

PGCET 2026 is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes including MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:33 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:33 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsCollegeadmissionKarnakataKarnataka EducationPGCET

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