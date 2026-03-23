<p>The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the registration process for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026, with applications open from Monday (March 23), 11 am, as per the official notification.</p><p>Candidates can submit their applications online until April 8 (11.59 pm) through the official KEA portal, <em><ins><a href="http://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea">cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea</a></ins>.</em></p><p>The entrance test is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes such as MBA, MCA, ME, M Tech and M Arch in colleges and universities across Karnataka. Both Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates can apply.</p><p><strong>Courses and eligibility</strong></p><p>PGCET 2026 is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes including MBA, MCA, ME, M Tech and M Arch.</p><p>Candidates must qualify these eligibility criteria to be eligible for PGCET:</p><ul><li><p>Candidates must hold a relevant undergraduate degree from a recognised university</p></li><li><p>Applicants with a valid GATE score are exempted from appearing for the entrance test for ME, M Tech and M Arch admissions, and can apply directly.</p></li><li><p>For part-time programmes, candidates must have at least three years of work experience.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Exam schedule</strong></p><p>The entrance exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning (10:30 am to 12:30 pm) and afternoon (2:30 pm to 4:30pm) across two days, as per the official timetable:</p><ul><li><p>May 23 (Saturday): ME/M Tech/M Arch</p></li><li><p>May 24 (Sunday): MCA/MBA</p></li></ul><p>All exams will be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode, with 100 multiple-choice questions.</p><p><strong>Important instructions</strong></p><p>The notification specifies that:</p><ul><li><p>Non-programmable calculators are allowed only for ME/MTech exams</p></li><li><p>Candidates must carefully verify eligibility criteria before applying</p></li><li><p>Reservations and eligibility norms for SC/ST/OBC and other categories will be applicable as per government rules</p></li></ul><p>With the application window already open, candidates are advised to complete the process well before April 8 to avoid last-minute issues.</p><p>They should also regularly check the official KEA website for updates on admit cards, exam instructions, and counselling schedules.</p>