<p>The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kseeb">(KSEAB)</a> has declared the Karnataka 1st PUC (Class 11) Result 2026 on Tuesday (March 31). Students who appeared for the annual examinations can access their scorecards online through the official result portal, <em><ins><a href="http://result.proed.in/">result.proed.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://result.bspucpa.in/">result.bspucpa.in</a></ins>.</em></p><p>To download their scorecards, students must log in using their registration number or SATS number along with their date of birth.</p><p><strong>Result released in phases</strong></p><p>The board is releasing the results in a phased manner. Students from select colleges, including those in Dakshina Kannada district, were among the first to access their results through the portal. The decision was taken to manage heavy traffic on the result websites.</p><p>Since the 1st PUC evaluation is conducted at the college level, there will be no centralised merit list. Students may also obtain their results directly from their respective institutions.</p><p><strong>What the scorecards will include</strong></p><p>The online scorecard will display:</p><ul><li><p>Student details</p></li><li><p>Subject-wise marks</p></li><li><p>Total score</p></li><li><p>Qualifying status</p></li></ul><p>The digital marksheet is provisional in nature. Original mark sheets will be issued later by the respective schools or colleges.</p><p><strong>Exams held from February 28 to March 17</strong></p><p>The Karnataka 1st PUC examinations for the academic session 2025–26 were conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The exams were held in offline mode in a single shift from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.</p><p>Students from all three streams (Science, Commerce and Arts) appeared for the examinations, and results for all streams have been announced together.</p><p><strong>Minimum passing marks and next steps</strong></p><p>Students must secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass the examination. Those who are not satisfied with their scores will be able to apply for revaluation or rechecking of scores.</p><p>The Karnataka board will release the detailed schedule for these processes after the result declaration.</p><p><strong>How to check Karnataka 1st PUC result 2026</strong></p><p>Students can follow these steps to download their marksheets:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://result.proed.in/">result.proed.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the “1st PUC Annual Exam Result 2026” link</p></li><li><p>Enter SATS/registration number and date of birth</p></li><li><p>Submit the details</p></li><li><p>View and download the marks memo</p></li></ol><p>Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the scorecard and report any discrepancies to their respective institutions.</p>.Karnataka introduces grading for third language in SSLC