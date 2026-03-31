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Karnataka PUC 1 final results 2026 out; check your scorecard here

Karnataka 1st PUC examinations for the academic session 2025–26 were conducted from February 28 to March 17.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 05:21 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 05:21 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakaPUC examKSEEBExam results

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