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Karnataka PUC II results announced: Record 81.58% students pass

The results of freshers, private and repeat students were announced together.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 14:24 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 14:24 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsII PUC results

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