<p>Bengaluru: The results of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puc">PUC 2</a>, examination 1, are announced with a over all pass rate of 81.58 per cent as against 69.16 per cent last year. </p><p>The results of freshers, private and repeat students were announced together.</p><p>Releasing the results, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/school">School </a>Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that the fresher students have created a history with a total of 86.48 per cent passing as against 73.45 per cent last year.</p>.Karnataka PUC 1 final results 2026 out; check your scorecard here.<p>"I would like to thank all the students for this record results ," said Bangarappa.</p><p>Attributing this performance to quality improvement measures taken by the department he said, "Most importantly we have provided guest teachers which helped to achieve these results. There was a deadline for teachers to complete the syllabus by December and to conduct revision exercises which showed impact in Results," he added.</p><p>The decision to revise pass marks from 35 to 33 has also helped the department to increase the results.</p><p>Three students emerged as toppers in arts with 598 out of 600, and in commerce two students topped the state with a perfect score of 600 out of 600 and in science one student scored 599 out of 600.</p>