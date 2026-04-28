<p>In a significant relief for students, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kseeb">Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board</a> (KSEAB) has allowed candidates who were unable to appear for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam-1 due to attendance shortage to register for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">SSLC Exam-2</a> as private candidates.</p><p>The move opens up another opportunity for affected students to sit for the Class 10 board examinations this year, provided they meet the eligibility criteria set by the board.</p><p><strong>Who is eligible?</strong></p><p>As per the board’s notification:</p><ul><li><p>The relaxation applies only to students who had registered for SSLC Exam-1 but could not appear due to insufficient attendance.</p></li><li><p>Candidates must have completed 15 years of age as on March 1, 2026.</p></li><li><p>They will be allowed to register as private candidates for SSLC Exam-2.</p></li></ul><p>Students are required to follow the prescribed registration process for the second examination.</p>.Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Record 94.1% pass registered.<p><strong>Attendance criteria</strong></p><p>To be eligible for SSLC examinations, students are required to meet a minimum attendance threshold of 75 per cent set by the board. </p><p>Those falling short of this requirement were not permitted to appear for Exam-1, leading to a large number of candidates missing out on their board exams.</p><p><strong>Exam details</strong></p><p>As per the official schedule released earlier by the KSEAB, SSLC Exam - 2 will be held from May 18 to May 25, 2026.</p><p>Notably, KSEAB has reduced the number of board exam attempts this year from three to two, after the state recorded a record high pass percentage of 94.1 per cent in the first exam.</p>.SSLC: Karnataka minister rejects ‘mass copy’ allegations.<p><strong>SSLC Exam-1: Performance overview</strong></p><p>The decision comes shortly after the declaration of SSLC Exam-1 2026 results, which were released last week.</p><p>This year, a total of 7,70,209 regular fresh students appeared of which 7,24,794 have cleared the exams. Additionally, a total of six students secured 625 out of 625 and emerged as toppers with 100 per cent scores.</p><p>The latest move is expected to benefit students who may have missed the first attempt due to attendance shortage, ensuring they are not forced to lose an academic year. By allowing them to appear as private candidates, the board is providing a second chance within the same academic cycle.</p>