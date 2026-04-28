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Karnataka SSLC 2026: Missed Exam-1 due to attendance? You can still take Exam-2

As per the official schedule released earlier by the KSEAB, SSLC Exam - 2 will be held from May 18 to May 25, 2026.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 09:02 IST
EducationKarnatakaClass 10SSLCKSEEB

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