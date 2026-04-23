<p>Hassan/Mandya/Chamarajanagar: The districts in Mysuru region - Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, have fared well in the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc%20results"> SSLC exams</a>, the results for which were announced on Thursday afternoon.</p><p>The pass percentage of all the three districts have improved considerably when compared to the last year. </p><p>Hassan and Mandya were successful in getting into the top 10 slots among districts. While Hassan stood in the fourth place, Mandya secured fifth place. </p><p>Hassan achieved 97.51 per cent for the year 2025-26, while it registered 90.88 per cent last year. Out of 19,041 students who appeared for the exams, 18,566 have passed in Hassan district. </p>.Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Record 94.1% pass registered.<p>Mandya achieved 97.45 per cent this year, while it was 83.44 per cent last year. Out of 18,753 students who appeared, 18,275 have passed. </p><p>Chamarajanagar achieved 91.89 per cent this year, while it secured 83.16 per cent in 2024-25. Out of 10,473 students who appeared, 9,624 students have passed. </p>