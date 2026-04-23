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Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Hassan, Mandya improve performance, earn place in top 10

While Hassan stood in the fourth place, Mandya secured fifth place.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 07:59 IST
EducationKarnataka Newssslc results

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